Ranch Rider Sprits Hires Allison Wetsel As Executive Vice President Of Sales

AUSTIN, Texas — Ranch Rider Spirits Co, Texas’ number one premium spirit-based seltzer, has hired Allison Wetsel as Executive Vice President of Sales. Wetsel is joining the rapidly growing Ranch Rider Spirits leadership team from The Family Coppola where she served as President of Global Wholesale Sales and Operations.

Wetsel has over 25 years in the wine and spirits industry and has spent a majority of her tenure overseeing domestic and international sales teams for The Family Coppola Wines, Great Women Spirits and Mammarella Foods. She holds a B.S. from Cornell University, A WSET Level III Advanced Certificate and is a certified specialist of wine. Wetsel is also a proud member of Women of the Vine & Spirits.

“In my life and career, I’ve always sought belonging to a tribe that was people-first, true to themselves, embraced diversity and was unafraid. This is what drew me to Ranch Rider Spirits, as they are the entire package,” said Wetsel. “Thanks to the vision of founders, Brian Murphy and Quentin Cantu, I am able to embrace these values and am proud to be a part of an employee owned and operated company.”

Ranch Rider Spirits is currently available in 14 states throughout the southern United States, and Wetsel will be tasked with training, hiring the team, and building the distributor partnerships to expand the brand nationally. She will set the vision for Ranch Rider’s retail strategy and approach to on-premise sales.

“Ranch Rider felt like the right fit both professionally and personally and embraces the active, fun and creative lifestyle that Austin, TX truly has a stamp on,” claims Wetsel. “I am proud to get this opportunity to help drive such a progressive, well-balanced brand in an industry I love.”

“We are excited to have Allison join our rapidly growing team at Ranch Rider Spirits,” said Ranch Rider Spirits CEO, John Scarborough. “Her wealth of experience leading sales teams, her passion for the industry, and her belief in great products, make her the perfect fit for our brand as we expand our team and our distribution across the country.”

About Ranch Rider Spirits Co.

Founded in 2019 and born from a food truck in Austin, TX, Ranch Rider Spirits Co. is a premium spirit-based seltzer brand. Each seltzer is made with premium spirits, sparkling water, fresh-squeezed citrus and not a drop of added sugar. Ranch Rider Spirits offers four flavors – Ranch Water, Tequila Paloma, The Buck and The Chilton.

