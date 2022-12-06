Buena Gave Sets Up Canning Operations in New England

MANCHESTER, N.H.— Canned spirits brand Buena Gave has made it official: They now use only tequila blanco in their signature products, Ranch Water and Cantarito Spritz. The company has also set up canning operations in scenic New England.

The latest news underscores the founders’ quest to create a drink for conscious consumers looking to live healthier lives. Unlike other canned cocktails, Buena Gave cocktails use only real premium ingredients, including tequila blanco sourced from 100% blue agave, the essence of tequila in its purest form. The cocktails contain no high fructose corn syrup or other added sugars and taste as intended: real, with none of that weird, canned cocktail taste. Or as the folks behind the label like to say, ZERO FAKE SH*T.

“We’re trying to look very far forward to where this space is going as a whole – tequila on the one hand and the canned cocktail craze on the other,” said founder Steve Poirier. “So it really made sense to put it in the can.”

Authenticity and all-natural ingredients helped differentiate the brand from day one. “The biggest and best thing when we first started coming out was seeing the consumer reaction,” said Poirier. “I think we were probably the only brand out there using real ingredients, and the contrast between us and everybody else is pretty remarkable.”

Recent sales signal pent-up demand for Buena Gave’s ZERO FAKE SH*T strategy. The growing brand has already attracted new customers in the NH and MA footprint and recently expanded distribution into CT, VT, and CA. The company has also brought on investors and a marketing agency. True to form, Buena Gave supports the source of its premium ingredients by donating 1% of proceeds to environmental causes.

About Buena Gave

Buena Gave is a canned spirits brand that believes in being real. Our cocktails are made right here in New Hampshire using only real ingredients. We refuse to use anything less than premium tequila blanco. No high fructose corn syrup. No shortcuts. And none of that weird, canned cocktail taste. Real ingredients only in Buena Gave cans. Or as we like to say, ZERO FAKE SH*T.

An idea inspired by classic tequila cocktails, we grew from the vision that canned cocktails could be more than just (un)natural flavoring and fake sweetener in a can. Buena Gave Ranch Water, an authentic riff on the West Texas Legend and a Seltzer Nation Top 10 national canned cocktail, is crafted with premium tequila blanco, lime juice, sea salt and carbonated water. Our Cantarito Spritz, a faithful twist on the Mexican classic, blends premium tequila blanco, orange juice, grapefruit juice, sea salt, lime juice and carbonated water. This is the real deal, and it’s kind of a big deal.

