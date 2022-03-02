Female-Founded Freeland Spirits Collaborates with Bourbon Women Foundation for Women’s History Month

Portland, Ore. – Freeland Spirits announces a collaboration with the new Bourbon Women Foundation for Women’s History Month. During March, Freeland will donate a portion of all retail bottle sales to the Bourbon Women Foundation and their programs to support women in the industry with education, leadership training and mentorship.

Freeland Spirits was founded in 2017 by Jill Kuehler who was inspired by her grandmother’s advice: “women can be anything they want.” Supporting women has been a part of Freeland Spirits every step of the way from its hiring practices and retail partnerships with other female-founded products to its Free Spirit program recognizing break-through accomplishments of women in their community.

“I love the mission of the new Bourbon Women Foundation,” said Freeland Founder Jill Kuehler. “As the founder of one of only a few women-owned and operated distilleries in the country, I know about the challenges of succeeding in this industry. I’m happy to get behind more training and mentorship opportunities for women who want to join this wild ride.”

The Bourbon Women Foundation was launched in December 2021 to help develop new women leaders in the spirits industry. Through leadership training, mentorship programs and professional development opportunities, the Bourbon Women Foundation is dedicated to supporting women from all walks of life in the spirits industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Freeland Spirits as a supporter of the Bourbon Women Foundation,” said Regina Quick, Bourbon Women Foundation Chair. “We share a commitment to giving more women the tools, knowledge and connections that can help them have a thriving career in this business. Women’s History Month is a great time to bring more attention to the need for this type of support.”

Dynamic Duo: “Sage Advice” Cocktail Kit + “Girly Drinks” by Mallory O’Meara Available in Portland Area

To celebrate Women’s History Month locally, Freeland Spirits will offer its Sage Advice cocktail kit paired with the book “Girly Drinks” by Mallory O’Meara. “Girly Drinks” is a feminist history of booze that reveals the vital role that women have played in the creation, consumption and traditions of alcoholic beverages from early civilization to present day.

The Sage Advice kit – named after the advice that inspired Freeland Founder Jill Kuehler to start Freeland Spirits – includes a 750ml bottle of Freeland Dry Gin and a 32-ounce bottle of Freeland Fresh Mixer featuring winter citrus, turmeric and fresh sage simple syrup. The kits will be available while supplies last starting March 1 at Freeland’s tasting rooms in Portland and Lake Oswego, OR.

About Freeland Spirits

Freeland Spirits was founded by Jill Kuehler in 2017 and takes its name from Kuehler’s grandmother who was a lifelong nondrinker but taught Kuehler that women can be whatever they want to be. Partner and Master Distiller Molly Troupe became America’s youngest female master distiller in 2013 after earning her Master’s degree in Distillation from Scotland’s Heriot-Watt University. Freeland Spirits has a grain-to-glass philosophy and creates superior spirits that celebrate all the Northwest has to offer.

The Freeland Spirits portfolio includes American gin (SRP $35.95), London dry gin (SRP $35.95), bourbon (SRP $48.95), Genever-inspired Geneva (SRP $43.95) and two canned cocktails (Gin and Rose Tonic and French 75; $16.99 per 4-pack). For more information, visit freelandspirits.com.

For More Information:

https://www.freelandspirits.com/