Frey Ranch Distillery Releases New Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

FALLON, Nev.— Given the runaway success of its highly-acclaimed Straight Rye Whiskey, Frey Ranch Distillery announces the release of a limited-edition Single Barrel Rye. Bottled at barrel strength and featuring a mash bill consisting of 100 percent rye, the launch of Frey Ranch Single Barrel Rye keeps pace with current dark spirits trends, as more bourbon consumers add rye to their repertoire of whiskeys. In fact, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS.org), rye whiskey volumes increased 1,275 percent – growing to 1.2 billion cases from 2009 to 2018 – a time when the classic cocktail renaissance began to hit its stride.

“Our Straight Rye Whiskey has really been a hit for Frey Ranch, racking up awards and recognition from our fans – in fact, both our Straight Rye and our new Single Barrel Rye received Double Platinum recognition from The Ascot Awards,” said Frey Ranch Co-Founder Colby Frey. “While our straight rye has become a mainstay of our whiskey portfolio, we’ve tasted our ryes straight from the barrels and felt we had a whiskey worthy of bottling as a single barrel. Our incredibly easy to drink whiskey is the culmination of my dream to release a rye in a single barrel format,” Frey continued.

Aged in #4 char barrels and capped with #3 char heads, the new Single Barrel Rye has a mash bill of 100% Winter Cereal Rye – all grown and harvested on-site at Frey Ranch Distillery by Colby Frey. The whiskey maintains a smooth, complex flavor that sets it apart from the pepper-forward flavor profile found in many ryes. The nose provides intense, earthy notes of charred applewood, perfume and rye spice while the palate vacillates between candied berries, fig jam, fruit cake, leather, and marzipan. This versatility makes for a flavorful whiskey that can be enjoyed neat, over ice or in classic cocktails, such as a Manhattan, Sazerac or Vieux Carre.

To celebrate World Whisky Day while also acknowledging the local whiskey community that supports the Frey Ranch brand year-round, the team hosted an exclusive “hometown” launch in Fallon, Nevada on Saturday, May 21. Frey Ranch Single Barrel Rye flew off the shelves in record time – selling through two barrels in an hour – inspiring Colby Frey to pull out a third barrel to sate the whiskey fans who stood in line for hours. More than 200 Frey Ranch fans showed up at the distillery from as far away as San Francisco to be among the first to sample the new rye expression. “If our exclusive hometown launch event is an early indicator, then I feel confident we have another rye hit on our hands,” said Colby Frey.

With a suggested retail price of $99.00 for a 750 ml, Frey Ranch Single Barrel Rye will be available in September for the whiskey connoisseur and the whiskey curious consumer via Frey Ranch’s e-commerce site, as well as having a limited retail presence in Nevada this fall.

Located in Northern Nevada just east of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Frey Ranch Distillery grows, malts, and distills 100% of its whiskey grains on-site for consistent quality as a point of pride. The Frey family has a history of farming in the region dating back to 1854 and lives on today through Frey Ranch CEO, Co-Founder, and “Whiskey Farmer,” Colby Frey, who started the distillery in 2006 with his wife and Co-Founder, Ashley. The Freys work closely alongside Master Distiller and Certified Crop Advisor, Russell Wedlake, to carefully oversee each stage of the production process, “from ground to glass.”

About Frey Ranch Distillery

Frey Ranch Distillery was founded in 2006 by Colby and Ashley Frey on the Frey family’s 1,500-acre farm in Fallon, Nevada. The family has a deep history of farming in Northern Nevada that dates back over 150 years and continues today with Frey Ranch Distillery, the state’s only distillery to grow 100% of its whiskey grains on-site. Frey Ranch is a year-round working farm that also offers tours and tastings to the public every Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

For More Information:

https://freyranch.com/