High West Distillery Unveils 10th Rendition of A Midwinter Night’s Dram

PARK CITY, Utah— High West Distillery announces the tenth rendition of A Midwinter Night’s Dram. A Midwinter Night’s Dram Act 10 showcases their flagship Rendezvous Rye finished in a combination of ruby and tawny port barrels sourced from Portugal. In celebration of a decade of releases that have cemented A Midwinter Night’s Dram as a “cult classic,” the distillery is also unveiling a tenth anniversary limited release blend, A Midwinter Night’s Dram: The Encore.

The Encore also uses Rendezvous Rye as its base, however ages the straight blend of rye whiskey in white port barrels. The result is a subtle, delicate balance of white stone fruits and herbals that works in harmony with the whiskeys. The Encore serves as a unique counterpoint to Act 10, showing how High West continues to push the boundaries of blending and experimenting to create one-of-a-kind whiskeys.

“It goes without saying that A Midwinter Night’s Dram is our most anticipated launch each year,” said Brendan Coyle, Master Distiller at High West. “We really started to notice it taking off in the past five or six years, and the line that now forms at the Distillery bright and early on release day speaks for itself. Blending, discovering, and innovating is in High West’s DNA, as exhibited this year by both Act 10 and the debut of The Encore, and we’re constantly looking for unique expressions to bring consumers.”

A Midwinter Night’s Dram: Act 10 – 98.6 Proof

Tasting notes: Blood orange peel, Saigon cinnamon, blackcurrant jam, candied ginger, smoked apple wood, raspberry shortcake with whipped cream

A Midwinter Night’s Dram: The Encore – 101.6 Proof

Tasting notes: Soft licorice, Earl Grey tea, peach marmalade, grapefruit zest, vanilla meringue pie, marzipan and chocolate mint leaves

Both A Midwinter Night’s Dram: Act 10 and The Encore will be available beginning October 2. Act 10 will be available in very limited quantities nationwide for $150. The Encore is uniquely available only at the High West General Store in Park City, Utah, or the High West Distillery in Wanship, Utah for $150, where consumers can also purchase Act 10. For more information and where to buy High West products near you, visit highwest.com.

About High West

Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, High West’s passion is crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys and helping people appreciate whiskey all in the context of our home, the American West. High West offers an outstanding collection of highly rated whiskeys in finer liquor stores, bars, and restaurants in all 50 U.S. states and internationally.

High West was honored to receive Whisky Advocate’s prestigious Distiller of the Year award in 2016. The ultimate authority on whisky said, “High West delivers innovative and delicious whiskeys, expands the definition of what it is to be a distiller, and pioneered a successful new paradigm for craft distilling.”

High West’s must-visit locations include our High West Distillery in Wanship, Utah, a 30,000 square foot world-class distillery and visitor center featuring educational tours and High West’s unique country-western cuisine; and our High West Distillery & Saloon in historic Old Town Park City, the world’s only ski-in gastro distillery that was voted “Best Park City Restaurant” by readers of City Weekly. It has received multiple accolades including earning Best Après Ski Bar in Utah by USA TODAY’s 10Best being named a finalist in the 2020 Park City’s Best Awards for Best Après Ski, a nomination for Best Bar by the James Beard Foundation, and a top-10 ranking on The Daily Meal’s list of 150 Best Bars in America.

