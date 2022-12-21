Lobos 1707 Launches New 375ml Tequila Bottles

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are now offering the brand’s award-winning Joven and Reposado in 375ml bottles. Derived from 100% Blue Weber agave plants, harvested, and bottled in Jalisco, Mexico, Lobos 1707 originally launched in 2020 with 750ml bottles. This new offering will invite consumers who have not yet tried Lobos to experience the liquid at a more accessible price point and in a more convenient size. This new launch will also help support the brand’s efforts in partnerships, creating a vessel for mixology and refined tasting experiences.

Lobos 1707’s liquids are rooted in traditional distillation and aging processes, creating unique and elevated flavor profiles and uniquely finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels from Spain . This Sherry wine barrel finishing process elevates the taste profile with notes of wood transformed over time with presences of coca and deep roasted coffee, creating an extraordinarily smooth finish in each drop of the liquid. Aged for 3-months in American Oak, the Lobos 1707 Joven variant is a balanced taste featuring slight balsamic tones, and strong notes of freshly cut Blue Weber agave. The Lobos 1707 Reposado variant is aged for 7-months in American Oak and features bold notes of wine, wood, and medium roast cocoa and also finished in PC Sherry casks.

The Lobos 1707 Joven (SRP $29.99) and Reposado Tequila (SRP $32.99) 375ml tequila bottles are available at a store near you or online.

About Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of four ultra-premium offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, and Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, all made from 100% blue weber agave harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal, made from espadin, distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels for unique and elevated flavor profiles. Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707.

https://www.lobos1707.com/