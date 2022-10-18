The Women of WhistlePig Unveil Greek Odyssey in The Boss Hog IX

SHOREHAM, Vt.— Rare whiskey fans will embark on an odyssey to behold WhistlePig Whiskey’s ninth edition of The Boss Hog this year. The most creative and collectible edition of The Boss Hog to date, The Boss Hog IX: Siren’s Song is inspired by the creativity of the Greek Muses – and marks the first release for which the cask finishes were crafted by WhistlePig Whiskey themselves.

Upholding The Boss Hog’s five promises – single barrel, bottled at proof, powerfully complex, distinctly unique from anything they have done before and stupendous – The Boss Hog IX: Siren’s Song is Straight Rye Whiskey aged in American Oak and double cask finished in WhistlePig’s own Greek fig nectar and farm-scratch tentura, a Greek liqueur originating in the Peloponnesian city of Patras. Both finishes were created by WhistlePig on their Vermont farm using both Greek and local ingredients, with the tentura forged from cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, orange peel and honey.

To curate a Boss Hog that’s unlike anything collectors have seen or sipped before, WhistlePig’s female whiskey makers turned to the nine ancient Muses from Greece, who inspired all manner of discoveries and creations from science to art – and now profound whiskey. One of the nine Muses and her respective arts grace each bottle in the form of a bespoke pewter topper, with the full set of nine randomly distributed on bottles across the nation. The Siren’s Song name hails from the Greek Sirens, daughters of Muses who allured admirers with their melodious call, and now beckons collectors to amass all nine. Collectors will be fortuitous to obtain a bottle capped with Melpomene, the Muse of Tragedy and most limited bottle offering.

“Every year The Boss Hog is bigger, bolder and more stupendous than the last. We are constantly trialing new finishes to find the next best whiskey experience, and in true WhistlePig fashion, this year’s edition is a world’s first,” said Meghan Ireland, Head Blender at WhistlePig. “Our ambition to unlock the ultimate flavor complexity – and the nectar and tentura, which were new trials in and of themselves – was well worth the challenge once we landed the final product.”

“You could say the Greek Muses guided us toward the discovery and persistence of creating Siren’s Song,” said Liz Rhoades, Head of Whiskey Development at WhistlePig. “In visiting Greece this summer to source ingredients and learn from experts at an original tentura distillery, we were drawn to the distinctly unique flavors of Greece and how they would interact with the bold flavor of our aged Rye Whiskey. We can’t wait for fans and collectors to indulge in The Boss Hog IX: Siren’s Song. Yamas!”

Following the launch, the women of WhistlePig will honor the modern-day female muses who inspire their whiskey makers today.

Lauded for its high Rye, super aged, and innovative limited edition whiskeys, WhistlePig offers a whiskey experience of a lifetime in The Boss Hog IX: Siren’s Song. On the nose, orange blossom is followed by ambrosial floral notes, dried fruit and a hint of brown sugar. When tasting, notes of cinnamon and clove fade into black cherry, and the finish is rich with jammy fig nectar and WhistlePig’s classic Rye spice.

The limited-edition Boss Hog IX: Siren’s Song is available in a 750ml bottle and is bottled at proof, between 102.5-106.2 (51.3%-53.1% ABV), with a suggested retail price of $599.99. Siren’s Song will be sold at a variety of premium liquor stores, bars and restaurants across the nation and is now available for pre-sale at shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com. Collectors can authenticate their bottle using NFC technology on the back label.

About WhistlePig Whiskey

Located off the grid on a 500-acre Vermont farm, WhistlePig Whiskey is crafted by a new generation of whiskey makers driven to reinvent and unlock the flavor of whiskey, starting with Rye. Through their rebellious pursuit of experimenting and breaking boundaries in the industry, WhistlePig has become the leading independent craft whiskey brand, awarded Best Rye Whiskey (SFWSC 2021). WhistlePig is committed to becoming the best whiskey both on and for the planet, starting with its solar powered Farm and distillery, and local grain-to-glass operation.

For More Information:

https://whistlepigwhiskey.com/whiskeys/the-boss-hog/