Bend & Steal American Whiskey Now Available Throughout South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.— Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest and Charleston’s most visited distillery, has now expanded availability of its most premium spirit, Bend & Steal American Whiskey. Previously an exclusive product at the North Charleston distillery, the award-winning blended whiskey can now be purchased at more than 100 retailers throughout the state of South Carolina.

“We crafted Bend & Steal American Whiskey as a tribute to hardworking folks everywhere,” says Scott Newitt, co-founder of Firefly Distillery. “I’m particularly excited to be expanding distribution throughout the state of South Carolina, allowing more enthusiasts to get a taste of this perfectly balanced whiskey.”

Winner of the Gold Medal in the 2023 Ascot Awards, Bend & Steal has grown rapidly in popularity since its initial release in early 2021. The whiskey gets its unique name from the process of “stealing” bits from the best barrels in the country and “bending” them with Firefly barrels to create a perfectly-balanced whiskey. A tribute to the art of distilling, aging and perfecting whiskey, each design element of the bottle label highlights the process and tools that bring this spirit to life. From the metallic copper barrel, to the lock, whiskey thief and still, the contemporary label design is eye-catching.

Firefly Distillery, known for creating the world’s first Sweet Tea Vodka, has expanded product lines from vodka and moonshine to whiskey and bourbon including single barrel, barrel proof, and this unique blended American whiskey. Bend & Steal is the first whiskey to become available outside of the distillery. Select retailers can be found by visiting bendandsteal.com.

The flavor profile of award-winning Bend & Steal includes a spectacularly soft nose, with hints of burnt oak, butter, and dried fig. Upon first sip, its smoothness hits first with a pronounced, velvety mouthfeel that lingers on the palate as the complexity of a well-rounded and perfectly crafted blended American whiskey reveals itself. Smooth, confident and strong, Bend & Steal is best enjoyed on the rocks.

About Firefly Distillery

Firefly Distillery is the birthplace of the world’s first sweet tea vodka and produces thirty craft spirits at the 25,000 square foot distillery in North Charleston, SC. The most-visited distillery in the Charleston area, Firefly Distillery provides a unique experience for locals and visitors alike. Firefly is not only a working distillery, but a major concert venue for national touring acts. Visitors can experience the distillation process firsthand, taste craft spirits and signature cocktails, and enjoy live music, food trucks, countless events and a gift shop. All Firefly Spirits are available for purchase, including exclusive specialty spirits and other locally made products.

For More Information:

https://www.bendandsteal.com/