Black Button Distilling Opens New 28,000 sq. ft. Distillery and Tasting Room in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y.— Black Button Distilling, the first grain-to-glass craft spirits producer in Rochester, N.Y. since prohibition, announces the grand opening of a new, expanded tasting room and distillery at 1344 University Ave., Rochester.

At 28,000 sq. ft., the new distillery and tasting room is quadruple the size of the distillery’s former location. Black Button’s average annual spirits production will increase from 1,000 barrels of spirits per year to as much as 4,500 barrels in the first few years. The Tasting Room’s retail space has grown to 4,500 sq., allowing for significantly increased seating capacity, private event space, distillery events and expanded hours of operation for the public. The distillery anticipates adding 10- 20 jobs to the company within the first year, and up to 50 jobs in the years to come.

“We have come such a long way in just 10 short years,” said Jason Barrett, Black Button Distilling Founder/Master Distiller. “From navigating the challenges of growing a capital-intensive business in a competitive marketplace to overcoming regulatory hurdles to surviving and thriving during the pandemic, we’re perfectly poised for the future. Our new facility makes us the largest bourbon producer in New York State and our award-winning brands are getting greater recognition outside of our hometown footprint. We’re committed to elevating the profile of New York State as a competitive, high-quality producer of fine whiskeys in the years to come.”

To coincide with the grand opening, Black Button Distilling will release their oldest Straight Bourbon Whiskey to date. Aged for just over 8 years, there are only 170 bottles of this 125 proof Single Barrel Straight. It features rich chocolate, brown butter, and cinnamon with dry oak on the nose. The palate is very spicy, almost effervescent cherry cola, with thick molasses and cookie sweetness, and a long spicy finish with leather.

Black Button Distilling, a locally founded and owned business, has operated for over a decade in Rochester. Black Button’s unique distillation process and geographic terroir create a style unto itself, known as Rochester Style. No other distiller in the world makes bourbon the way Black Button does, simply because they can’t — it’s a combination of our equipment, process, ingredients, and climate that defines the special Rochester Style of Black Button Bourbon.

Today, Black Button spirits are going head-to-head with Kentucky’s finest. Most recently, Black Button’s Cask Strength Bourbon was awarded a Gold Medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Empire Rye Whiskey won a silver at the same competition. Over the years, Black Button Distilling has earned dozens of medals from spirit competitions across the globe, including winning Best in NY State from the 2021 Heartland Whiskey Competition, while also tying for best bourbon in the same competition with a Kentucky made Bourbon. In 2021, Black Button Distilling also received a 90-point rating by Whiskey Advocate for its Cask Strength Four Grain Bourbon, a true accomplishment for Rochester’s first bourbon produced since prohibition. Whisky Advocate gave Black Button’s Cask Strength Straight bourbon (Batch 4) 90 points, calling it “complex and layered on the nose.” Larry Olmsted of Forbes said, “The Four Grain Straight Bourbon from Black Button Distilling is one of the best whiskies I have recently tasted.”

And, as one of the six founding distilleries of Empire Rye, Black Button Distilling is part of a push to bring New York State’s unique rye whiskey tradition to the world. Today, this group is committed to the Empire Rye designation and seal of authenticity, which requires the use of local grains and other standards.Forbes called Black Button’s Empire Rye “extremely good.”

Black Button Distilling is the story of Rochester area family businesses that span generations. Barrett’s grandfather owned a button factory in Rochester, and as a kid, Jason imagined himself running the factory one day. But, Jason is colorblind. Since making only black buttons wasn’t an option, he decided to honor the values of hard work, entrepreneurship, and community that his grandfather taught him by pouring them into his passion for crafting handmade spirits. That passion has earned the distillery countless accolades, including landing on the Inc. 5,000 list of fastest growing companies four times in the past five years.

About Black Button Distilling

Black Button Distilling was founded in 2012 by Master Distiller Jason Barrett and was the first distillery to operate in “The Flour City” since prohibition. As a grain-to-glass craft spirits producer, Black Button is a licensed New York State Farm Distillery and uses nearly 100% New York State grown ingredients that come from within 50 miles of the distillery. Best known for its Four Grain Straight Bourbon, Bespoke Bourbon Cream and botanical gins like Citrus Forward and seasonal Lilac, Black Button’s spirits are available at its new location at 1344 University Avenue in Rochester, in liquor stores throughout New York State and online at blackbuttondistilling.com.

For More Information:

https://blackbuttondistilling.com/