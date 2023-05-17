John Reardon Appointed to Lead Breakthru Pennsylvania

Following the promotion of Cristina Desmond to Region President, Central U.S., Breakthru announced John Reardon has been appointed Executive Vice President, Breakthru Pennsylvania. Effective June 1, Reardon will report directly to Will Fulghom, recently announced as Region President, East U.S., and will immediately work to further enhance the business and operating model in Pennsylvania while accelerating performance for the company and its partners.

“I am excited for dynamic leaders like John to join Breakthru at this time, when EVPs are critical to the success of not only our markets but also the evolution of how we do business across our entire enterprise. John’s track record in strategy development, building and leading high-performing teams, and exceeding stated goals will serve him well in Pennsylvania,” said Will Fulghom, Region President, East U.S. “John has what it takes to build on the successful culture in Pennsylvania, and I look forward to working with him as we make Breakthru the top-performing distributor in the region.”

Reardon’s supplier and distributor experience will be invaluable in his new role as he leads all aspects of market performance in Pennsylvania, including sales, operations and regulatory, market financials and managing Breakthru’s relationship with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. He is a results-driven leader with demonstrated success in building and leading high-performing and engaging teams and executing aggressive sales plans that consistently exceed financial targets. Coming from one of Breakthru’s largest supplier partners, E&J Gallo Winery, Reardon has spent the past 19 years in a variety of leadership roles of increasing responsibility and scope. He currently manages a 60-person-plus team as Gallo’s Managing Director, Central Region, where he is responsible for driving share and revenue growth across the company’s largest U.S. region, which includes New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan, as well as seven distributors.

This executive vice president appointment comes on the heels of Breakthru’s announcement of a new four-region structure, with the company operating east, central and west U.S. regions along with a Canadian region. The expanded structure and leadership team positions Breakthru to fully capitalize on opportunities on behalf of the business and its partners while developing a robust supplier portfolio and pursuing ambitious organic and geographic growth.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

