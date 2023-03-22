New Spirits Gallery: White Claw, Stranahan’s, Lux Row, Wolves

With the official arrival of spring comes a number of new spirits ready to be enjoyed in the warming weather. From premium whiskey to White Claw branded vodka, here are the latest launches from American distillers.

11 Ravens

Known for designing custom luxury game tables, from billiards to poker and more, 11 Ravens is now looking to offer players a premium spirit to sip at their next game night as well. This month, the company launched Ravella, a tequila brand debuting nationwide with an Extra Añejo expression. The cask strength spirit is produced in small batches in Jalisco, Mexico and will retail for $279.99 per 750 mL bottle.

Stranahan’s

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey announced its second annual Diamond Peak release: Diamond Peak Batch #2: Extra Añejo Tequila Cask. The single malt whiskey is aged 5-8 years in Stranahan’s whiskey barrels and then spends another two years in Extra Añejo aged casks that previously held Jose Cuervo’s premium Reserva de Familia tequila.

Old Line Spirits

Maryland-based Old Line Spirits is introducing two new American single malt whiskeys: Flagship (95 proof) and Navy Strength (114 proof). Flagship is aged between 4-6 years and, carrying an SRP of $44.99 per 750 mL bottle, will replace the distillery’s previous 86 proof American single malt offering. Navy Strength will retail for $54.99 per 750 mL bottle.

James Bay Distillers

Honoring its Pacific Northwest home, James Bay Distillers has launched a Seattle Dry Gin, bottled at 90 proof (45% ABV), featuring a prominent coriander flavor to provide “a true on-the-rocks dry gin to sip and enjoy with food.” The distillery recommends pairing the spirit with roast lamb, pork or beef and roast vegetables.

Lux Row Distillers

The latest variant to join Lux Row Distillers’ Rebel brand is Rebel 100 Straight Rye Whiskey. Retailing for $19.99 per 750 mL bottle, this affordable, 100 proof spirit is 51% rye, 45% corn and 4% malt mash and is described as having a “spicy nose that opens into rich rye flavor balanced by hints of vanilla.”

Cathead Distillery

Cathead Distillery has added Raspberry Vodka to its Cathead flavored vodka line, available online and in select liquor stores in 13 states plus Washington, D.C. The spirit is infused with natural flavors for a smooth, “tart and fruity” taste with 35% ABV. Each 750 mL bottle will retail for $22.99.

Eric LeGrand Whiskey

Former college football player and entrepreneur Eric LeGrand is launching his first whiskey brand, Eric LeGrand Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Distilled in Owensboro, Kentucky and bottled in Bardstown, the bourbon is made with corn, limestone purified water, rye and barley and is aged for two years in charred oak barrels. The spirit is distributed through Allied Beverage Group is now on sale in New Jersey, with New York and Kentucky sales slated to begin in the near future.

Wolves

California-based luxury whiskey brand Wolves has debuted two new American Single Malt whiskeys. The first is Lot One, a limited edition whiskey distilled in 2015 that is bottled at 110 proof (55% ABV). Lot One’s single-barrel expression will debut under the brand’s Malted Barley Series next month for $350 per bottle (limited to 228 bottles) to certain members of Wolves’ Allocation List, while its blended single malt expression will be sold in select retailers for $289 per bottle.

Astral Tequila

Diageo-owned Astral Tequila has launched two new expressions: Astral Tequila Reposado (aged five months) and Astral Tequila Añejo (aged 12 months). Astral Tequila Reposado and Añejo will be available in nine states including California, Florida, Texas and New York next month with an SRP of $27.99 and $34.99 respectively.

White Claw

Hard seltzer maker White Claw is cutting out the bubbles with its new White Claw Premium Vodka, a spirit made through a “Triple Wave Filtered” filtration process that uses intense pressure equivalent to “three 30-foot waves,” the company said. At 40% ABV, the vodka will be available in 1 liter, 750 mL and 50 mL bottles.