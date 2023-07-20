Nikka Whisky Targets U.S. Market with Increased Whisky Allocation

San Francisco, Calif. – Nearly a decade after the Japanese whisky boom reached the shores of the U.S. market, Nikka Whisky has announced an increase in the U.S. allocation in an effort to meet the marketplace demand of its second largest export market. Having shown unparalleled growth over the past several years, Nikka Whisky has since worked towards strategically increasing production efforts of its core range, reintroducing age statements, and maintaining innovative limited editions. The prioritization of the U.S. market coincides with the planning of Nikka’s 2024 90th Anniversary and celebrations to come.

“In advance of Nikka’s 90th anniversary next year, we are delighted to focus additional efforts and allocation in the U.S., one of our largest export countries and an increasingly important whisk(e)y market,” says Emiko Kaji, Nikka Whisky Global Marketing & Sales General Manager. “Our team has been methodically working towards increased production for over a decade and we believe the expansion in U.S. inventory will not only help satiate the demand of existing whisky fans in America, but also expose new consumers to our brand and category. Greater access to our core range will match the increasing inclination of mixology and cocktail culture – both at the bar and at home – and the recent release of Yoichi Single Malt 10-Year-Old and the upcoming 2023 Nikka Discovery Series Limited Edition will continue to intrigue the steadfast collectors.”

“Japanese whisky has been one of the most sought-after spirits categories in the world for several years,” says Hotaling & Co. CEO and President Dan Leese. “With its unique history, pedigree and distillery assets, Nikka Whisky has steadily built its production capabilities over the years without losing its focus on quality, and we are excited to share these special expressions with more Americans than ever before.”

Nikka Whisky expressions – Nikka from The Barrel, Nikka Days, Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky, Nikka Coffey Malt Whisky, Nikka Coffey Gin, Nikka Coffey Vodka, Nikka Whisky Taketsuru Pure Malt, Nikka Yoichi Single Malt, Nikka Miyagikyo Single Malt, and Nikka Yoichi Single Malt 10-Year-Old – are available nationwide.

About The Nikka Whisky Distilling Co.

Founded in 1934 by Masataka Taketsuru, the father of Japanese whisky, Nikka Whisky Distilling Co. is a world-renowned artisanal spirit brand with more than 85 years of mastery in blending behind it.? Nikka Whisky continues its steadfast legacy of marrying tradition and innovation, as set forth by Masataka. Guided by his philosophies, variations of malt whiskies distilled at Nikka’s two distinct distilleries – Yoichi and Miyagikyo – and grain whiskies distilled in Coffey Stills remain the core pillars of Nikka’s complexity and creativity.?Today, Nikka offers a wide variety of artisanal expressions brought by its unique assets and skillful blending, which is imported by Hotaling & Co. Those expressions include Nikka from The Barrel, Nikka Days, Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky, Nikka Coffey Malt Whisky, Nikka Coffey Gin, Nikka Coffey Vodka, Nikka Yoichi Single Malt, Nikka Miyagikyo Single Malt, Nikka Whisky Taketsuru Pure Malt and Nikka Yoichi Single Malt 10-Year-Old. You can visit Nikka at https://www.nikka.com/eng/ or follow the brand on social media @nikkawhiskyusa.?

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com to explore our full range of brands.

For More Information:

https://www.nikka.com/eng/