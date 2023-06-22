Procera Gin and Empire Distributors Sign Deal for Georgia Sales

NAIROBI, Kenya— African-distilled Procera Gin announced that it has signed a deal with Atlanta-based Empire Distributors to manage distribution for the ultra-premium gin in Georgia.

Founded in 2018, Procera Gins are crafted from an African sugar cane base and get their distinctive flavor (and name) from Juniperus Procera — the only juniper variety used in gin making that is indigenous to the equatorial highlands of Kenya. The proximity to the equator means that the berries are exposed to the most direct and concentrated sunlight, compared with berries grown in more temperate climates. As a result, the fresh berries used to craft Procera Gin offer significantly better flavor and character. This in turn makes Procera ideal as a high-end sipping gin or for use in classic, spirit-focused cocktails.

“From our initial meeting, I knew that the Empire team was the right partner to support our expansion into the important Georgia market,” said Guy Brennan, Procera Co-Founder. “The passion and professionalism that they bring to the industry is palpable. They understand the importance of a terroir-driven brand and have exceptional connections. Procera couldn’t be in better hands.”

This expansion in Georgia follows launches in New York and Massachusetts last year.

“As soon as we tasted Procera, we knew there was nothing else like it out in the market, “ says Empire Distributors Chief Operating Officer Gary Wolfe. “At Empire, we strive to bring innovative products to our customers and Procera is a perfect addition to our luxury portfolio. It is a true game-changer for the category and we are proud to have Procera join us as part of the Empire family.”

Unlike the dried juniper used by almost all gin brands, Procera uses fresh – never dried – juniper giving a true sense of the African terroir. Juniperus Procera is just one of a dozen botanicals – all sourced from across the African continent that come together to create the brand’s flagship Blue Dot.

A commitment to sustainability is also core to Procera Gin as it strives to protect the terroir which defines the gin. To date, more than 15,000 Juniperus Procera trees have been planted (one per bottle sold); the brand supports economic development by sourcing ingredients only from local farmers; and it’s unique, recycled, hand-blown glass bottled is created by local artisans.

Empire Distributors will be handling the entire Procera portfolio, starting with the 2022 Vintage Blue Dot and then the 2023 Vintages of Red and Green Dot released toward the end of this year.

Procera Blue Dot Facts:

Nose: Bright lifted and juniper-forward with delicate zesty citrus undertones.

Palate: Elegant and round, with a broad mouth filling quality. Balanced and integrated with juniper reappearing, supported by restrained citrus and herbaceous notes.

Vintage: 2022

ABV: 44% / 88 proof

SRP: $84.95 (750ml)

Procera Red Dot Facts:

Nose: Explosively expressive and opulent with a distinct peppery character set against a powerful backdrop of juniper.

Taste: Savory umami bass-notes and fresh citrus top-notes compliment an aromatic burst.

Vintage: 2022

ABV: 51% / 102 proof

SRP: $124.95 (750ml)

Procera Green Dot Facts:

Nose: Earthy, delicate and woody in style with subtle notes of pine forest combined with deep, intense, core aromas of green juniper.

Palate: Complex yet understated at first; initial flavors of juniper, herbs and stone fruit are revealed on a layered and mouth-filling journey. Earthy, green and umami on the finish, which lingers and evolves for several minutes on a harmonious and savory palate.

Vintage: 2022

ABV: 47% / 94 proof

SRP: $149.95 (750ml)

Procera Blue Dot won gold medals at the 2019, 2020 and 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competitions (SFWSC). Procera Red Dot and Green Dot Vintage 2021 were both awarded a Double Gold Medal at the 2021 SFWSC.

About Procera Gin

Procera Gin was created to bring the very best of Africa to the world. Proudly distilled in Nairobi, Kenya, Procera is a portfolio of ultra-premium, award-winning gins crafted from botanicals and ingredients sourced from across the African continent. At the heart of Procera gins are fresh, never dried juniper berries sourced from the Juniperus Procera, a variety of juniper tree that is indigenous to the highlands of Kenya. Procera is committed to sustainable business practices through the use of recycled materials, efforts to reforest the Kenyan highlands, and support of local farmers and artisans.

