Spirited Brands Holdings Closes $4.5 Million Seed Round

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.— Spirited Brands Holdings, Inc. (Spirited Brands), a premium, female-owned beverage innovation company, announces the closing of its $4.5 million seed round to fuel the launch of its two premium, low-alcohol canned cocktails, Soké and Soula.

Spirited Brands’ Co-Founder and CEO, Ron Goodson, shared that this round was led by an entrepreneur investor who has a deep understanding of the company’s growth journey. This investor brings their expertise in marketing strategy and strategic product placement. They will also help grow the company’s network of potential partners and provide access to unlimited capital resources to support future growth needs. In addition, the investor will join the company’s board of directors.

“We founded Spirited Brands because we enjoy the ritual of mindfully crafting the perfect cocktail. As a busy professional and mom, I no longer have the luxury of time to craft my favorite cocktail. Because we couldn’t find the perfect low alcohol, low calorie canned cocktail, we created it!” stated Melanie Nelson, Co-Founder and President of Spirited Brands. “Our refreshing canned cocktails take the edge off a busy day without the guilt of excessive calories or the dreadful next-day hang-xiety. It’s a ‘siptual’ you can feel good about.”

Launching in January 2024, Spirited Brands will bring to market two premium, low-alcohol, low-calorie canned cocktails, including:

Asian-inspired sake soda brand Soké is crafted with a premium Junmai sake and infused with all-natural, authentic flavors, including White Peach, Lychee, Cherry Blossom, and Yuzu Ginger.

Mexican-inspired margarita brand Soula is crafted with a premium Mexican agave azul wine and infused with all-natural, authentic flavors, including Mango Citrus, Lime, Paloma, and Pineapple Chili.

Driven by the mission to offer alcoholic beverage options that cater to today’s consumer seeking lower-alcohol, higher-quality beverages without compromising taste or experience, Spirited Brands’ Soke and Soula cocktails are 5% ABV and only 140 calories per can.

“This investment validates our excitement about the rising consumer demand for premium, ready-to-drink cocktails with lower alcohol content,” said Maikel van de Mortel, Co-Founder & CCO of Spirited Brands. “With these funds, we can concentrate on our sales and marketing efforts and drive growth in major markets across the country, meeting the increasing interest for low-alcohol and lower-calorie products.”

“We are grateful that we will be launching our brands with best-in-class distributors and valued retail partners that are eager to offer their shoppers two innovative brands. These partnerships reflect our promise to consistently supply the best-tasting, premium, ready-to-drink cocktails across the market. This pledge is championed by myself, fellow co-founders, and our committed investor,” stated Goodson.

About Spirited Brands Holdings

Spirited Brands Holdings, a female-owned and operated premium adult beverage innovation company, is on a mission to offer alcoholic beverage options that cater to today’s consumer seeking lower-alcohol, higher-quality beverages without compromising taste or experience. The company strongly advocates a positive social impact through its various give-back programs.

About Soke

Soke is a premium, canned sake & soda cocktail that is low in alcohol (5% ABV), low in calories (140), full-flavored, and ready-to-drink. For thousands of years, sake has gone unchanged. To make people fall in love with this amazing drink, we were determined to reinvent this legacy beverage. Infused with authentic fruit flavors and bubbles that are just the right size and quantity, Soke’s sake sodas are authentically flavored, not too sweet, not too sour, and yet incredibly crushable. Slay a Soke!

About Soula

Soula is a premium, canned agave cocktail that is low in alcohol (5% ABV), low in calories (140), full-flavored, and ready-to-drink, allowing you to spend more time with old and new amigos. Founded on the belief that we’re all connected to something greater, the Soula name represents connecting with yourself and to those around you, bringing a greater sense of purpose, fulfillment, and happiness. Hola Soula!

For More Information:

https://www.spiritedbrandsco.com