Timberline Vodka Releases ‘The Big Dog’

HOOD RIVER, Ore.— Timberline Vodka, the award-winning spirit crafted from grain, Pacific Northwest Apples and glacier-fed spring water from Mt. Hood, has released a 1.75L bottle. Nicknamed ‘The Big Dog,’ the bottle is a nod to the decades-old tradition of resident St. Bernards at the iconic Timberline Lodge, which shares the vodka’s name.

The Timberline Vodka story begins with Hood River Distillers. Born in 1934, just after prohibition, Hood River Distillers started by crafting fruit brandies with the excess apples and pears from local orchards.

Around the same time, people in the area who had been affected by the Great Depression found work through the Works Progress Administration and Civilian Conservation Corps and built the iconic Timberline Lodge on Mt. Hood – the crown jewel of the Pacific Northwest – which opened in 1937.

“By combining the authentic Pacific Northwest heritage stories of Hood River Distillers and Timberline Lodge, we’ve created a unique partnership and a standout spirit brand,” said Senior Marketing Brand Manager Keri Meuret. “Sales of Timberline Vodka have been so strong and reorders are ahead of plan, so we figured the time was right to release a 1.75L size, and we decided to have fun by honoring some of the most popular personalities at the Lodge.”

Since Timberline Lodge opened, the tradition of having resident St. Bernards has been a guest favorite which lives on today with Heidi and Bruno. The dogs are resistant to the cold and are known for an uncanny sense of smell and direction.

Staying true to its roots of making fruit-based spirits, Hood River Distillers created Timberline Vodka (40% ABV), which is partially made with local apples. Using 14 different varietals of non-GMO Pacific Northwest apples, Timberline Vodka is distilled at the highest standards with 46 levels of purification and crafted in a dual column 2,000-liter pot still, using only the most premium cut spirit. The vodka is then rested for one month so any harsh edges that are found in many vodkas are eliminated, contributing to the minerally clean finish.

Aligning with a dedicated interest in preserving the Pacific Northwest environment, Timberline Vodka is a proud partner of The Freshwater Trust, a Portland, Oregon based nonprofit, whose mission is to preserve and restore freshwater ecosystems, including rivers, streams and creeks across the West.

Since its launch in 2021, Timberline Vodka has amassed an impressive collection of awards, including a Double Gold from the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a Gold Medal from the 2022 Bartender Spirit Awards, a Platinum Medal from the 2022 Sip Magazine’s Best of the Northwest Spirits Competition, 92 Points from the 2022 Ultimate Spirits Competition, and a Gold Medal from the 2023 TAG Global Spirit Awards.

The 1.75L of Timberline Vodka retails for $47.95, and is available in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado, with expansion to additional markets planned in the coming months.

About Hood River Distillers

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Hood River, Ore., Hood River Distillers is the Northwest’s largest and oldest importer, distiller, producer, and marketer of distilled spirits. Timberline Vodka, Forthwest Whisky, Big Gin, Batanga Tequila, Easy Rider Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Trail’s End Finished Small Batch Bourbon, DeGroff Bitter Aperitivo and New World Amaro, Clear Creek, McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt, Old Delicious, Sinfire Whisky, Lucid Absinthe Supe´rieure, ULLR Nordic Libation, Yazi Ginger Vodka, Lewis and Clark, HRD Vodka and the complete line of Monarch distilled spirits are distributed across the country.

