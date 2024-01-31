Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits Unveils Absinthia Absinthe Bleue

BERKELEY, Calif.— Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits proudly introduces Absinthia Absinthe Bleue, a spirit that redefines Absinthe sophistication.

Crafted by Absinthia Vermut, this new absinthe is infused with butterfly pea flower, delivering an eye-catching vibrant blue hue that turns purple when citrus is added and adds a flavor complexity to the classic absinthe.

“I was ready to take drinkers on a journey that celebrated the flavor of absinthe but added a bold element to help expand their interest in absinthe as a core cocktail ingredient. The visual artistry of the butterfly pea flower was the perfect answer. Each sip unfolds with subtle floral notes, and the visual allure makes for an enchanting drinking experience,” says Vermut.

Building on the success of Absinthia’s acclaimed products, including Absinthia Absinthe Verte, winner of the 2022 Sunset Magazine Double Gold and Best Liquor awards, Absinthia Absinthe Bleue is an exciting addition to mixology.

Absinthia Absinthe Bleue Features:

Innovative absinthe made with butterfly pea flower

Vibrant blue hue that turns purple with acid for eye-catching cocktails

Crafted in California from all-natural ingredients

Free from gluten, sugar, and artificial colors or flavors

Available nationwide

About Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits

Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits is an award-winning woman-owned artisan spirits company based in California. Absinthia Vermut, Sunset Magazine’s 2022 Best Women Distiller, is a pioneer in crafting traditional and innovative absinthe and craft mixers committed to quality and flavor. For more information or to order, visit absinthia.com.

For More Information:

https://www.absinthia.com