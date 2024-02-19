Blacklisted Brandy Launches Its Initial Selection In The U.S.

Chicago, Ill. – Blacklisted Brandy announces its official launch in the U.S., unveiling four expressions: Heirloom Apricot, Heirloom Pear, Heirloom Quince, and Aged Heirloom Plum. The Blacklisted

portfolio of brandies are distilled in Belgrade, Serbia, using just two ingredients: purified water and 100% heirloom fruit from Serbia. Blending the forward-thinking nature of American consumers today with centuries of Serbian brandy-making traditions, Blacklisted Brandy offers a line of full proof spirits that are all non-GMO, glyphosate-free, grain-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, carb-free, coloring-free, sulfate-free, additive-free, and preservative-free. This transparent approach to brandy-making provides at-home cocktail enthusiasts and bartenders alike with a versatile, fruit-forward spirit that mixes into any cocktail and creates the perfect Highball, Plum Old Fashioned, or Pear Martini.

Harvested at the height of freshness, Blacklisted starts its process by using over 30 pounds of heirloom fruit to carefully craft each bottle of brandy. The fruit is then fermented and distilled in column and copper pot stills. Each unaged spirit (Blacklisted Apricot, Pear, and Quince) is then rested in stainless steel vats for a minimum of six months, allowing the flavor of each fruit-forward spirit to balance out through a natural oxidation process. These clear brandies are known for their aromatic sensations and crisp taste. Blacklisted Aged Plum, the only aged brandy currently in the portfolio, follows the exact same process but uses a blend of plum distillates aged for a minimum of 18 months up to 7 years in Serbian oak barrels. This aging process gives a beautiful deep amber color to the spirit, and the wood from the barrels provides a new depth of plum flavor.

“I’m thrilled to launch Blacklisted Brandy as an American of Serbian descent and lover of the spirits category,” said Draga Culic, founder and CEO of Blacklisted Brandy. “After more than two decades spent in the liquor industry watching liquor categories fade in and out of popularity, I knew that consumers had a misconception about brandy and desired more transparency from liquor brands. This emboldened me to create a brand that focuses on sustainable practices and gives rise to the Serbian style of making brandy without the use of grapes—that way Americans can experience just how versatile the brandy category is.”

Blacklisted Brandy’s eye-catching, Art Nouveau-inspired packaging will set it apart from other brandies currently available in the U.S. marketplace. Its pastel color palettes for all unaged spirits and a striking black and gold color scheme for its aged plum expression give the brandy category a distinct new look. The independent brand ethos is woven throughout the bottle and most visible within the brand’s logo. The logo depicts an upside-down serpent symbolizing defeat, and a blossoming rose in the goblet of the logo symbolizes victory. This metaphor highlights a resurrection of the brandy category and the brand’s mission to make a clean, transparent, woman-founded spirit that allows consumers a new and modern way to experience brandy.

Each unaged Blacklisted Brandy (Apricot, Pear, and Quince) has an ABV of 40% and is priced at $59.99 per bottle. Blacklisted Brandy Aged Plum provides consumers with a bolder characteristic, coming in at an ABV of 50% and retails for $69.99 per bottle. Currently Blacklisted Brandy is available on and off premise throughout CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, LA, NY, OK, TX, WI, and NJ. From a national perspective, Blacklisted is available for consumers online at www.blacklistedbrandy.com, with shipping available in 43 states. For more information about Blacklisted Brandy or to inquire about distribution and retail opportunities, please visit www.blacklistedbrandy.com and be sure to stay up to date with brand news by following Blacklisted Brandy on Instagram (@BlacklistedBrandy), Facebook, and X (@BlacklistedBrandy).

About Blacklisted Brandy

Blacklisted Brandy is a female-owned American liquor brand based in Chicago, IL. The brand launched in 2024 with its initial four full proof brandies, including Blacklisted Apricot, Pear, Quince, and Blacklisted Aged Plum. The brand’s mission is to be a clean and transparent spirits company, using just two ingredients, inclusive of purified water and 100% heirloom fruit. All expressions within the Blacklisted portfolio are non-GMO, glyphosate-free, grain-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, carb-free, coloring-free, sulfate-free, additive-free, and preservative-free. Resurrected from history’s past, the brand name pays homage to brandy’s popularity in the U.S. before Prohibition, when it was once considered the epitome of classy American drinking. Blacklisted Brandy is paving the way for at-home cocktail enthusiasts and bartenders alike to create highly mixable cocktails in celebration of this forgotten spirit.

Blacklisted Brandy Portfolio Tasting Notes:

Blacklisted Aged Plum:

Viscosity: Fantastic and substantial

Nose: Sherry, lightly charred oak, marmalade, stone fruit, and dried apricots

Palate: Black pepper, Malbec, and deep tobacco

Finish: Long and warming with a subtle smokey finish

Signature Cocktail – Plum Old Fashioned: Blacklisted Aged Plum, sugar cube, Angostura bitters, and water

The bold aromas of sherry and pipe smoke are met in the mouth with sweet, toasted caramel and

stone fruit flavors, ending in a warming finish. Your new favorite dessert just might be a snifter of

brandy!

Blacklisted Apricot:

Viscosity: Outstanding, smooth texture

Nose: Bright and clean, with the freshest expression of apricot and subtle lemon undertones

Palate: Sweet and tart apricot with a hint of tomato

Finish: Rolling heat with an encore of apricots until the very end

Overall: Even more delicate than Taylor could have imagined… yet fiercely proud to stand on her own.

Signature Cocktail – Sip this one neat, slightly chilled, with a drop of water to open up the floral notes

The nuanced floral aromatics and fresh apricots will be your daily go-to when you want something

lighter than wine and fresher than a cocktail—just add a splash of water and you’ll be wondering

where this has been your whole life!

Blacklisted Pear:

Viscosity: Luxuriant, mouth-warming, buttery texture

Nose: Orange blossom with rich pear undertones

Palate: Crisp, freshly-plucked pear with hints of eucalyptus

Finish: Clean with a long crescendo of warmth

Signature Cocktail – Pear Martini: Blacklisted Pear, fresh lemon juice, fresh orange juice, honey syrup

Overall: Bright and vibrant—the social butterfly at this year’s spring garden party!

Heirloom Pear will have you craving the first flush of fall with its crisp pear flavor. Or, vying for ‘It

Girl’ status at your frenemies’ spring garden party with its lush, buttery mouthfeel and aromas of

orange blossom and honeyed apricot. Your seasonal martinis will never be the same!

Blacklisted Quince:

Viscosity: A soft, warm blanket

Nose: Rich on the nose with notes of umami, persimmon, and earthy ripe fruit

Palate: Smoky, grilled fruit and white pepper

Finish: Candied ginger, rich and sophisticated, with pleasantly long, smoky undertones

Signature Cocktail – Quince Highball: Blacklisted Quince and craft soda water over ice with a lemon peel

Overall: One good, memorable drink…like an unexpected hug from your lover

Make your Highball new again by adding Heirloom Quince instead of whiskey. You’ll have a richer,

earthier flavor that’s underscored by the dry fruitiness of baked apples. Perfect for a gathering with

friends or the perfect nightcap by yourself.

For More Information:

https://www.blacklistedbrandy.com/