Casa Maestri Tequila and Breakthru Beverage Launch Nationwide Partnership

Casa Maestri and Breakthru Beverage Group today announce an agreement for the distributor to carry the Casa Maestri Reserva de MFM Tequila line that consists of Extra Añejo, Añejo, Reposado, Blanco and Cafe tequilas as well as Mezcal across their entire U.S. network. The products are currently distributed by Breakthru in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, South Carolina, and Wisconsin, with the rest of Breakthru’s U.S. markets joining in the coming months. Casa Maestri will operate within Breakthru’s Trident division, the distributor’s emerging beverage portfolio and brand incubator that focuses on bringing diverse and innovative products to higher prominence in the industry.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group, which we see as a significant milestone for our flagship brand, Casa Maestri Tequila. Breakthru’s reputation for excellence and strong route-to-market capabilities aligns perfectly with our own commitment to delivering only the finest products to our customers,” said Celia V. Maestri, Co-founder of Casa Maestri. “We firmly believe that their extensive experience and innovative approach can greatly assist us in achieving our ambitious goal of providing nothing but high-quality tequila. We look forward to working closely with Breakthru to realize our shared vision and to bring our premium tequila to a wider audience.”

Casa Maestri Tequila is the flagship brand of Casa Maestri, a woman-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, that produces both 100% agave and mixed tequilas. All three varieties are Kosher certified, gluten free and made with seven-year aged blue agaves cooked in traditional stone brick ovens. The Reposado and Añejo varieties are aged in whiskey barrels for 8 and 16 months respectively. When selecting Casa Maestri to join the Trident division, Breakthru noted these ownership and product qualities in addition to the success they have already achieved, including multiple awards. Moreover, Casa Maestri products are distributed in more than 50 countries worldwide, ensuring a global reach and presence.

“Casa Maestri offers many of the valuable qualities we look for in an emerging brand: a fantastic product, a defined purpose, a unique place in the market and a passionate group of people behind it who we are excited to partner with,” said Jenna Oppe, National Director, Emerging Brands at Breakthru. “Especially during Women’s History Month, we are thrilled to welcome another woman-owned brand to our portfolio as we look to continue to grow our relationships with diverse-owned brands in 2024.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit?www.BreakthruBev.com.

About Casa Maestri

Casa Maestri is a distinguished distillery located in Mexico’s renowned Tequila, Jalisco town. It is one of the few women-owned distilleries in the area and is celebrated for its premium tequila and spirits. Casa Maestri combines traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation to create an esteemed portfolio of tequilas that encapsulate the essence of the agave plant. From smooth Blanco to intricate aged expressions, their tequilas are of the highest quality.

Casa Maestri also champions sustainability, exemplified by responsible agave sourcing and eco-conscious farming practices. Besides tequila, the company offers mezcal and agave-based liqueurs to showcase their distillation prowess.

As a leader in the global spirits industry, Casa Maestri remains committed to the traditions and values of Mexican heritage. They consistently deliver exceptional spirits that captivate connoisseurs worldwide.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com