Westward Whiskey Unveils Vienna Malt 2024 Club Exclusive

Portland, Ore. – Westward Whiskey, the pinnacle of American whiskey, introduces its first club release of 2024, Westward Whiskey Vienna Malt – an offering born from liquid kismet.

Formed by fate, Westward Whiskey Vienna Malt is about rolling with the punches and achieving excellence. When the distillery’s grain supplier delivered two-row Vienna malted barley instead of their standard two-row pale, Westward’s team of brewers-turned-distillers had a decision to make: back down or venture forward. This expression is the embodiment of bold, decisive action, blending the award-winning technique of Westward Whiskey Original with destiny to bring taste buds on a sweet, toasted, malty journey.

Master Blender Miles Munroe said, “Largely unexplored by whiskey-makers but prized by brewers for its red color and rich, full-bodied character that appears in Oktoberfests and some IPAs, using Vienna malted barley empowered us to create a well-rounded whiskey with notes of biscuit, honeyed malt, and rich caramel. Thanks to our roots as craft brewers and our desire to push the boundaries of traditional whiskey-making, we’ve ventured into the unknown and brought back something special.”

Westward Whiskey Vienna Malt is bottled at 90 proof and priced at $99.95. It is currently available for preorder, exclusively for Whiskey Club members. To access this release, join the Westward Whiskey Club, which reaches more than 35 states across the country.

Tasting Notes:

Aroma: Maple candies, banana bread, orchard fruit, light floral

Palate: Rich honey depth, coconut macaroon, banana pudding

Finish: Danish butter cookie, toasted nuts, sponge cake, with mint & oak lingering

The Westward Whiskey Club

Launched in 2019 and previously available exclusively in Oregon, the home of Westward Whiskey, the Club reaches consumers in more than 35 states — by far the largest and most national reach from any whiskey distillery. Members are granted exclusive access to club-only whiskey releases, club-only events led by Westward’s team of experts, and fellowship with others who celebrate American whiskey innovation.

Members can choose from two different tiers: Expedition Club and Founder’s Club. Expedition Club members will receive one bottle of whiskey in Westward’s four yearly Club releases (approx. $100 quarterly), and Founder’s Club members will enjoy three bottles per quarter (approx. $300 quarterly). Shipping is included to more than 35 states.

Other membership perks include The Westward Experience, a distillery tour and tasting offering an in-depth look into Westward’s four-step production process of brewing, distillation, maturation, and mingling and a guided tasting featuring several expressions of the brand’s award-winning American single malt whiskies. Westward Whiskey Club are invited to club-exclusive events (including an annual Founder’s Club-exclusive event) and also receive 15% off all classes, tours, ticketed events and merchandise. Expedition and Founder’s Club members receive exclusive distillery access to taste and purchase archived whiskey, rare whiskey the company has laid down in its vault from previous years.

About Westward Whiskey

The pinnacle of American whiskey. Westward began in 2004 with a vision: to make a distinctive American whiskey inspired by the culture, climate, and natural ingredients of the American Northwest. From humble beginnings to its impressive footprint today, creating a bold, robust, and delicious whiskey has remained the team’s true passion. For two decades, the company has proudly been a leading voice for American whiskey. Westward’s flagship family of whiskeys –Westward Whiskey Original, Westward Whiskey Pinot Noir Cask, and Westward Whiskey Stout Cask, and Westward Whiskey Cask Strength – have earned high praise around the world, including Double Gold and Gold Medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for all four whiskeys, and the distinction of #5 Whiskey in the World by Whisky Advocate (for Cask Strength in 2022). Westward Whiskey is available nationwide and in select international markets. Visit WestwardWhiskey.com for more info, follow along on Facebook and Instagram, and find a bottle near you today.

For More Information:

https://westwardwhiskey.com/pages/the-club