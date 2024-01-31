Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Returns As 2024 Winter Distillery Series

Versailles, Ky — Woodford Reserve has released its highly-anticipated expression of Double Double Oaked Bourbon for 2024, part of an annual series that celebrates Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall’s commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.

The product will be available in limited quantities at the Woodford Reserve Distillery starting at 9:00 AM EDT, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Customers are limited to two 375ml bottles.

“We are excited to offer one of our most treasured and exclusive annual bourbon releases again this winter,” McCall said. “This is the perfect bourbon for both new and experienced drinkers with tasting notes of burnt marshmallows, dried cherry, and bittersweet chocolate.”

Double Double Oaked is made by finishing fully mature Woodford Reserve Double Oaked for an additional year in a second, heavily toasted, lightly charred, new oak barrel. The extra year in the barrel creates a bourbon that is distinctly spicier than its original counterpart, which is known for its sweeter taste and finish.

Double Double Oaked is presented at 90.4 proof with a suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 375ml bottle.

Double Double Oaked will also be available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers.

The gift shop does not ship, hold, or reserve bottles, and cannot accept credit cards over the phone or through email. All sales must be in person.

Tasting Notes for Double Double Oaked:

Color: Roasted coffee bean

Aroma: A robust medley of rich maple syrup, dark butterscotch, brittle caramel, bittersweet chocolate, burnt marshmallow and sweet hickory smoke notes dominate the nose.

Taste: Rich dried cherry and cranberry fruit swim in a blackberry jam brightened with hints of ripe apple. Chai tea and warming clove notes develop to spice up the palate.

Finish: Warm and drying with a lingering clove character.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us woodfordreserve.com.

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 45.2% Alc. by Vol., produced by the Woodford Reserve Distillery, Versailles, KY

