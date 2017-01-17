Old Orchard Brands Offer Give Away of Truckloads of Juice

Sparta, Mich., Jan. 16, 2017 — In 1997, Old Orchard Brands expanded beyond its frozen juice business to begin bottling various fruit juice beverages from its family-owned and run operations in rural Michigan. The year 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of Old Orchard’s bottled juice business, which has grown to become one of the leading shelf-stable juice brands in the country. To celebrate, Old Orchard will be giving away two free truckloads of juice – one truckload to its fans, and one truckload donated to local food pantries. Thirsty fans can enter to win their share of the bounty via the Bottle Bash Sweepstakes on Old Orchard’s website.

What started as a husband and wife start-up has blossomed into one of the nation’s largest, most beloved juice brands. Now employing nearly 100 people – some of whom have been with the company from the very beginning – Old Orchard remains family owned and true to its roots.

To give consumers a peek into where their favorite juice comes from, Old Orchard has launched a new video following the journey of an Old Orchard juice bottle down the production line, to the grocery store and all the way to your kitchen table. Old Orchard operates a state of the art manufacturing facility certified to the highest food safety and quality management standards set by the Safe Quality Foods Program. The video offers a unique view of the company who has become a leader and innovator in the juice category over the past two decades.

“As we enter 2017, we want to take the time to step back and celebrate our success in the bottled juice space over the past 20 years,” said Kevin Miller, vice president of marketing at Old Orchard. “Our fans have been crucial to our continued growth and we want to encourage them to celebrate with us.”

From now until February 28, fans can enter for the chance to win one of over 8,000 prizes in Old Orchard’s Bottle Bash Sweepstakes. For every entry, Old Orchard will donate one bottle of juice – totaling one truckload – to local charities in 2017.

