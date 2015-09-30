BevNET Guides with Supplier and Service Companies

BevNET’s guides are vital resources for the beverage industry, and now the natural food and craft beer industries as well.

They are published on BevNET.com and in BevNET Magazine. BevNET Magazine has over 11,000 industry subscribers, and BevNET.com receives over 150,000 monthly visitors. Among these subscribers and visitors are thousands of food and beverage brands searching for companies to help grow their brand.

IMPORTANT: Many companies are eligible to list in multiple guides each year. For questions on listings, please contact John Fischer at jfischer@bevnet.com or by calling 857-472-3071.

Here are the guides that we currently put out that include listings for companies that provide goods and services to the beverage industry and/or natural food and beer industries.

Functional Beverage Guide – March / April issue

Supplier and Services Guide – May/June Issue

Companies that supply good and services to non-alcoholic beverage brands of all kinds, craft beer brands, and natural food brands.

Promoted across BevNET.com, BrewBound.com, and ProjectNosh.com

View 2017 Supplier and Services Guide Online

Download 2017 Supplier and Services Guide (PDF)

Natural Beverage Guide – July/August Issue

Brands targeting the natural channel, including waters

Suppliers and service providers for natural beverage brands

View 2017 Natural Beverage Guide Online

Download 2017 Natural Beverage Guide (PDF)

Natural Snack Food Guide – September/October issue

New Beverage Guide – November/December issue

New and improved non-alcoholic beverage products across all categories

Suppliers and service providers for non-alcoholic beverage brands

View 2017 New Beverage Guide Online

Download 2017 New Beverage Guide (PDF)

See also: Online Supplier Finder listing – Free listing!

Supplier and service providers can also sign up for an online only Supplier Finder listing – a great resource for beverage and food brands at all stages of business. The Supplier Finder can be seen on BevNET.com and ProjectNOSH.com

Listings are free, and you can get more attention with a Featured listing for just $39/month or $390 a year.