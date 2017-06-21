Ben Weiss Departs as Bai CEO

BevNET has learned that Bai Brands founder and CEO Ben Weiss has left the company. Although sources close to Bai confirmed to BevNET that Weiss has departed, it’s unclear at this time whether he was dismissed by Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPSG), which acquired Bai in February, or if he resigned.

Reached by cell phone, Weiss offered no comment.

Weiss founded Bai in 2009 and led its ascension from a small entrepreneurial beverage company to a juggaurant platform brand that DPSG purchased for $1.7 billion. The brand launched a Super Bowl advertisement this year and has been heavily marketing its products. At the time of the purchase, Weiss expressed enthusiasm about remaining with the brand, noting a desire to maintain the company’s home in Trenton, N.J. and to continue to provide beverage innovation to Bai’s new ownership.

DPSG representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

BevNET is continuing to follow this story.