Califia Farms to Launch Pop-Up Café at BANDIER this Spring

Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY (April 25, 2017) – Califia Farms, makers of top-selling plant-based beverages, including Almondmilks and Cold Brew Coffees bottled in iconic, curvy carafes, has partnered with BANDIER, the first-ever active-fashion retailer. Together, they will educate consumers on the power of plants via an experiential pop-up Califia Café at BANDIER’s flagship Flatiron store.

“We’re thrilled to share the low sugar, clean energy deliciousness of Califia Farms’ beverages with a BANDIER audience,” said Califia Farms’ Sr. Experiential Marketing Manager, Samantha Dunnachie. “We want to show as many people as possible what plants can do through our diverse range of clean energy, clear label, plant-based beverages. Califia’s mission is to use whole, real and nutrient dense ingredients without ever compromising on taste — something I think will resonate with BANDIER guests.”

A dedicated Califia Café will serve up a range of Califia’s popular plant-based beverages, including Cold Brew Coffees, Almondmilks and Creamers daily from May 1st – 31th. While the café will serve BANDIER customers daily, Califia will also host a Wednesday morning workout series, during which wellness influencers and fitness instructors have been paired to host special events, each highlighting a different Califia product line. Participants include Top Chef alum, author and wellness expert, Candice Kumai; model-turned-wellness guru Alex Kate Knight; and creator of Clean Food, Dirty City and author of Good Clean Food, Lily Kunin.

Guests will be sampling some of Califia’s most exciting new products, including:

Organic Homestyle Nutmilks: Pure “what-you-see-is-what-you-get goodness” from the Califia kitchen. All flavors (almond, cashew and coconut) are extra creamy and made with just four ingredients — organic nuts, water, oat fiber, and a dash of sea salt — with no added sugar.

Protein Almondmilks with Maca: Perfect for workout recovery, with 8g of plant-based protein from rice and peas, and the power of maca powder, known to provide energy without the crash. Available in three great flavors: Maca-spresso, Maca-’nilla and Choc-a-maca.

Almondmilk Creamers: Keep coffee clean and creamy with real almond and coconut cream and no artificial ingredients or unhealthy oils.

Pure Black Cold Brew Coffee: The clean energy of a refreshing all-black cold brew, made from Direct Trade coffee and bottled in Califia Farms’ signature curvy carafe.

“Califia Farms Almondmilk has long been a personal favorite of mine and I’m looking forward to being able to explore some of their most recent innovations — especially the Protein Almondmilk with maca root and the new cold brew coffees!” said Jennifer Bandier.

Califia Farms’ delicious, artisanal-crafted beverages and signature carafe design has made the brand a number one seller in the natural channel[1]; and the company’s all-natural beverages have received top tasting honors from the likes of Thrillist, Refinery29, Popsugar, Buzzfeed and more.

Califia Farms’ products are completely vegan, dairy-free, non-GMO, soy-free, carrageenan-free, and gluten-free.

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-ah-FEE-yuh”)

Inspired by Queen Califia, the mythical namesake of the state of California, and headed by beverage visionary Greg Steltenpohl, Los Angeles-based Califia Farms was founded in 2010 and is one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S. It has become the number one nutmilk and refrigerated RTD coffee brand in the natural channel by creating innovative, healthy and great-tasting premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go ‘plant-powered’ and live dairy-free, without compromise. Califia is on a mission is to discover and share ‘what plants can do’ to help achieve whole body health and to encourage wider adoption of plant-based foods and beverages for the good of our planet.

Join the conversation with @CalifiaFarms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Califia Farms Media Relations

mWEBB Communications

Melanie Webber, (424) 603-4340,

About BANDIER

BANDIER is the first multi-brand destination celebrating the intersection of FASHION FITNESS and MUSIC. Founder, Jennifer Bandier, has created a radically new approach to shopping for fitnesswear that leverages her years of experience in the music industry, unmistakable eye for trends and razor sharp sense of style. Curating over 50 new and established brands from around the world in its five U.S. boutiques and global e-commerce store, BANDIER has quickly established itself as the go-to shop for fashion-forward activewear.

BANDIER Media relations

Ashleigh Hults, (631) 219-6165,



[1] SPINS 52Wks End 1.22.17