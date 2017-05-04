Califia Farms Wins Whole Food Market’s “Supplier of the Year” Award

Los Angeles, CA (May 1, 2017) – Califia Farms, the leading nut milk and ready-to-drink cold brew brand in the natural channel, was named Supplier of the Year for 2016 by Whole Foods Market. The annual Whole Foods Market Supplier Awards are the company’s highest honor for producer partners that embody its mission and values. The awards spotlight best in class supplier partners for their outstanding innovation, responsible sourcing and commitment to quality standards.

“We are so proud to receive this incredible recognition from a partner who demands, on behalf of its customers, the highest standards – a partner whose mission aligns so closely with ours and one that has driven so many key grocery retailing innovations since its founding in the early 80s,” said Greg Steltenpohl, Califia Farms CEO and Founder.

“Whole Foods Market has been instrumental in helping Califia Farms grow its brand into a leadership position in the natural channel, which makes this honor even more meaningful to us,” continued Steltenpohl. “We look forward to continuing our terrific partnership withWhole Foods Market in the years to come as we share ‘what plants can do’ to help achieve whole body health and to encourage wider adoption of plant-based foods and beverages for the good of our planet.”

Matthew Jimenez, Senior Category Leader for Whole Foods Market’s global grocery team presented the award to Steltenpohl, who accepted it on behalf of the Califia Team, at a special ceremony in Austin. Califia Farms has worked closely with Whole Foods Market since its inception in 2010, and are available in Whole Foods Markets across the US.

“Califia Farms has positioned their brand at the forefront of innovation across multiple trends within plant-based dairy alternatives,”said Jimenez. “Whole Foods Market is proud to serve as a retail platform for Califia’s products and to recognize them as Supplier of the Year for their incredible, ongoing partnership.”

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-ah-FEE-yuh”)

Inspired by Queen Califia, the mythical namesake of the state of California, and headed by beverage visionary Greg Steltenpohl, Los Angeles-based Califia Farms was founded in 2010 and is one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S. Renowned for producing the best tasting Almondmilk on the market, Califia has become the number one nutmilk and refrigerated RTD coffee brand in the natural channel by creating innovative, healthy and great-tasting premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go ‘plant-powered’ and live dairy-free, without compromise. Califia is on a mission is to discover and share ‘what plants can do’ to help achieve whole body health and to encourage wider adoption of plant-based foods and beverages for the good of our planet.

