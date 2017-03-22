Expo West 2017 Video: Zevia CEO Talks Platform Growth

With sugar on the chopping block for many consumers, zero-calorie beverage brands have a valuable opportunity to position themselves as lifestyle platforms. That’s the approach taken by Zevia which has over the past year built upon its flagship stevia-sweetened soda and launched three new product lines, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and premiering at Natural Products Expo West 2017, cocktail mixers.

In this video interview, Zevia CEO Paddy Spence discusses the rollout of its new products and how the company has marketed itself to a younger consumer demographic seeking better-for-you beverages. Spence also discusses the company’s innovation pipeline and expounds upon a recent Reuters article indicating that he was open to a partial — but not outright — sale of the company.