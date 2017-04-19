Juicero Expands No-Mess Cold Pressed Juicing To One-Third Of U.S.

Juicero, the first countertop cold-press juicer that enables a professional quality juice bar at home or in foodservice, today announced expanded availability to one-third of the country. Recently offered in California, Nevada and Arizona only, the first-of-its-kind juicing system is now available in select cities across 17 states that span from the West Coast to as far east as Louisiana. With this expansion, Juicero is realizing its mission to make it easier for more consumers to incorporate a healthy habit into their everyday routine.

Since its launch in March 2016, the startup has heard from thousands of consumers expressing growing demand to bring Juicero’s effortless at-home juicing experience to their town. The brand has reinvented cold press juicing by pairing a smart Press with the delivery of Produce Packs filled with triple-washed and chopped fresh, organic fruits and vegetables. The connected system eliminates the shop, prep and cleaning process, and ensures the quality of the raw, unpreserved produce with a unique freshness check.

Propelled by strategic, mission-driven growth goals and a national undercurrent of excitement, Juicero’s highly anticipated subscription service will now reach Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

“Juicero was created out of a dream to make it easier for people to consume more healthy fresh fruits and vegetables every day,” said Jeff Dunn, CEO of Juicero. “We grew from one state to 17 in the last year, while maintaining the high quality standards and great customer experience inherent to our brand and our mission. We are excited to continue building toward reaching the entire country and even further increasing the accessibility to our product.”

The expansion speaks to the brand’s momentum, following its recent launch of self-serve juice bars in Whole Foods Market stores in Southern California, retail partnership with Williams Sonoma in Beverly Hills, Costa Mesa and Palo Alto, CA, and high-end foodservice partnerships such as with Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s recently opened ABCV in New York, Tal Ronnen’s Crossroads Kitchen and Jessica Biel’s Au Fudge in Los Angeles, 11 Live Nation offices across the country, and many more.

Juicero plans to add new cities throughout 2017 as it drives towards nationwide availability.

To find Juicero availability by zip code, please visit: juicero.com/availability. For consumers who live outside of Juicero’s current distribution areas who are interested in inquiring about subscribing to the out of zone program, please visit juicero.com/availability.

About Juicero

Juicero is on a mission to help people consume more fresh fruits and vegetables every day. With its inaugural product, Juicero enables a professional quality juice bar at home, in the office or in foodservice, by combining the first countertop cold-press juicer with the delivery of fresh, organic produce from farm to you in ready to juice Produce Packs. Together, the Press and Packs create delicious, cold-pressed, 100% juice at the touch of a button and eliminate all the prep and cleanup busy consumers or commercial entities normally have to undertake. The result is healthy, plant-based nutrition made effortless and the best cold-pressed juice you’ve ever tasted. Juicero is currently available for consumer purchase in 17 U.S. states, with plans to expand in 2017.