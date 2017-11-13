Keep America Beautiful and Zephyrhills Increases Access to Recycling in Florida

STAMFORD, Conn. — In advance of America Recycles Day, Keep America Beautiful and Zephyrhills Brand 100% Natural Spring Water are honoring four Florida communities that have increased their on-the-go recycling rates. This effort was enabled by a grant from Zephyrhills that funded 220 recycling bins (100 event recycling and 120 permanent bins) to increase access to recycling on beaches and at other public recreation locations along Florida’s waterways. Together, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, Keep Indian River Beautiful, Keep Wakulla County Beautiful and the City of Crystal River have enabled their communities to recycle nearly 320,000 bottles and cans in just the past six months. That equates to roughly 440 recyclables per permanent recycling bin per month.

In April 2017, Keep America Beautiful and Zephyrhills teamed up to distribute these recycling bins to help keep plastic out of the waterways and landfills and reduce litter in key Florida recreation areas. This past summer, Zephyrhills expanded the grant to these four communities by gifting picnic tables and bike racks made from 100% recycled plastic that illustrate that recycled plastic can be used to create something new.

The state of Florida’s current recycling rate is 54 percent and aims to reach 75 percent by the year 2020. Increased access to recycling on-the-go will help the state reach this recycling goal.

“We are committed to helping improve recycling rates throughout Florida, and we are grateful to and proud of these Keep America Beautiful affiliate organizations for playing such a critical role in making on-the-go recycling available to everyone,” said Luis Martinez, Zephyrhills east regional sales manager, who also serves on the board of directors for Keep Florida Beautiful. “We hope that the recycled plastic picnic tables and bike racks will help residents and visitors enjoy the recreation areas, while serving as a reminder that waste can become a valuable resource – if it is recycled properly.”

In addition to recycling bins, Keep America Beautiful provided best practice guidance to grant recipients about setting up effective away-from-home recycling programs. In turn, grant recipients tracked the quantity and composition of the recyclable and waste items collected to learn how to continue to improve their recycling programs.

“As we celebrate America Recycles Day, Keep America Beautiful applauds the residents and visitors of these four communities for recycling while on-the-go,” said Brenda Pulley, senior vice president, recycling, Keep America Beautiful. “As a result, these materials will have a new life as they are used to create new products. The recycled plastic benches and bike racks these communities have received are testament that recycling makes a difference.”

“Because of the tremendous impact visitors have on our economy, Keep Wakulla County Beautiful was profoundly grateful to have been the recipient of the Zephyrhills bin grant,” said Jo Ann Palmer, executive director, Keep Wakulla County Beautiful. “We want all those who come here to help protect our fragile environment, and our entire community has benefited from the permanent placement of the easy-to-see, easy-to-access and convenient-to-use bins. We have successfully placed a bin at every public entryway into our beautiful Gulf of Mexico waters, local lakes and river boat ramps. This availability has made a positive impact on reducing litter and the use of trash cans by providing an on-the-go way for visitors and locals to properly dispose of recyclable items.”

About Zephyrhills Brand 100% Natural Spring Water

Zephyrhills Brand 100% Natural Spring Water was established in 1964. Today, Zephyrhills Brand Natural Spring Water is sourced from five carefully selected spring sources throughout the state of Florida for the enjoyment of Floridians and their neighbors.

With over a 50-year history operating in The Sunshine State, the Zephyrhills® Brand is committed to help make Florida a great place to live and work. Zephyrhills® Brand is one of six regional spring water brands owned by Nestlé Waters North America Inc. To learn more, please visit www.zephyrhillswater.com or www.facebook.com/zephyrhillswater.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s iconic community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, we strive to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision.

Behavior change – steeped in education, research and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. We empower generations of community stewards with volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, curricula, practical advice and other resources to deliver measurable environmental, economic and social benefits. The organization is driven by more than 600 state and local affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities and government officials. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.