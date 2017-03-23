Living Essentials, LLC Announces MLB-Themed Apple Pie Flavored 5-hour ENERGY

Farmington Hills, MI (March 23, 2017) – Living Essentials, LLC announces that its new MLB-themed Extra Strength Apple Pie flavored 5-hour ENERGY® shot is available to order now. The product slides into home in the company’s deal with Major League Baseball as it becomes an official partner of the 2017 and 2018 MLB All-Star Game. As part of the deal, the MLB silhouetted batter logo will appear on the Extra Strength Apple Pie flavored 5-hour ENERGY® bottle and will be featured in unique baseball-themed displays.

The deal also includes season-long advertising and activation around 2017 MLB All-Star Week, which begins July 7 in Miami, as well as large-scale sampling at MLB All-Star FanFest and other MLB All-Star Week events.

Additionally, Living Essentials plans to feature a MLB player in its upcoming commercial to promote its new Extra Strength Apple Pie flavor.

“We are very excited to be working with MLB as an official MLB All-Star Game partner,” said Melissa Skabich, Living Essentials’ communications director. “The extra strength varieties are our best sellers, and we’re confident that consumers will be as excited as we are about the MLB-themed Apple Pie flavored Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY®.”

To order Apple Pie flavored Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY®, contact your distributor or 5-hour ENERGY® sales representative at 866-960-1700. The ship date is March 27.

About 5-Hour ENERGY®

Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® is a liquid energy shot that provides a feeling of energy and alertness that lasts for hours. It contains a blend of B-vitamins and amino acids, zero sugar, four calories, and caffeine comparable to 12-ounces of the leading premium coffee. It is available at retail outlets in the United States and Canada as well as throughout the U.K., Ireland, Spain, Portugal, and South Africa.