Up Mountain Switchel to Launch ‘Stronger Together’ Campaign and Film

To uphold Up Mountain Switchel’s mission to honor heritage and cultivate innovation, we have partnered with 501(c)(3) non-profit the Stronghold Society and are launching a special documentary short called “STRONGER TOGETHER” Thursday November 16th from 6pm – 9pm at Whole Foods Market Bowery. If you can’t be there in person, join us through Juice Magazine’s Facebook live broadcast.

STRONGER TOGETHER DOCUMENTARY SHORT LAUNCH + PANEL DISCUSSION

DATE: November 16th from 6:00—9:00 PM EST

LOCATION: Whole Foods Market Bowery Upstairs Food Court 95 E Houston Street, NY 10002

SHOWINGS: 6:15 PM / 6:45 PM / 7:45 PM / 8:30 PM

PANEL: 7:00—7:30 PM

Panelists include:

Jim Murphy, Pro skater, Director of Skate Parks for Stronghold Society and founder of Woundedknee Skateboards

Ely Key, Cofounder Up Mountain Switchel & Producer of “STRONGER TOGETHER”​

Garrett Riffle, Cofounder Up Mountain Switchel

Jennifer Heal, Whole Foods Market

Moderated by Jordan Galloway, Senior Editor of Well+Good

RAFFLE

Patagonia Men’s & Women’s Synchilla Snap-T Pullovers

$150 lululemon gift card

Whole Foods Market gift card

Juice Magazines and swag

Woundedknee Skateboard deck

Case of Up Mountain Switchel

You. Us. Stronghold. Together.