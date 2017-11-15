Up Mountain Switchel to Launch ‘Stronger Together’ Campaign and Film
To uphold Up Mountain Switchel’s mission to honor heritage and cultivate innovation, we have partnered with 501(c)(3) non-profit the Stronghold Society and are launching a special documentary short called “STRONGER TOGETHER” Thursday November 16th from 6pm – 9pm at Whole Foods Market Bowery. If you can’t be there in person, join us through Juice Magazine’s Facebook live broadcast.
STRONGER TOGETHER DOCUMENTARY SHORT LAUNCH + PANEL DISCUSSION
DATE: November 16th from 6:00—9:00 PM EST
LOCATION: Whole Foods Market Bowery Upstairs Food Court 95 E Houston Street, NY 10002
SHOWINGS: 6:15 PM / 6:45 PM / 7:45 PM / 8:30 PM
PANEL: 7:00—7:30 PM
Panelists include:
- Jim Murphy, Pro skater, Director of Skate Parks for Stronghold Society and founder of Woundedknee Skateboards
- Ely Key, Cofounder Up Mountain Switchel & Producer of “STRONGER TOGETHER”
- Garrett Riffle, Cofounder Up Mountain Switchel
- Jennifer Heal, Whole Foods Market
- Moderated by Jordan Galloway, Senior Editor of Well+Good
RAFFLE
- Patagonia Men’s & Women’s Synchilla Snap-T Pullovers
- $150 lululemon gift card
- Whole Foods Market gift card
- Juice Magazines and swag
- Woundedknee Skateboard deck
- Case of Up Mountain Switchel
You. Us. Stronghold. Together.