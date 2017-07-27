Positive Energy Launches at Lucky Supermarkets

Orange County, CA (July 27, 2017) – Positive Energy Beverages, a leading producer of organic energy drinks under the brand name POSITIVE ENERGY is excited to announce their arrival at Lucky Supermarkets. The launch includes POSITIVE ENERGY’s entire line of 12oz. lightly carbonated sleek cans with the amazing flavors of Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Mango Lemonade, Pomegranate Blueberry and Coconut Water. Each flavor is a blend of 150mg of organic caffeine from green coffee beans and organic juices.

All of the POSITIVE ENERGY drinks are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, and Certified Vegan. They do not contain any artificial flavors, artificial colors, preservatives, or exotic stimulants. The carbonated offering is a low-calorie option at only 40 calories and a low-sugar option at only 9g of sugar per 12oz. can.

Founder and CEO Mike Cancelleri stated “launching at Lucky Supermarkets further extends our reach in the Northern California market and it continues to supply evidence that our offering has a unique place in the market. POSITIVE ENERGY appeals to health conscious consumers who need a great-tasting, low calorie, and low sugar beverage which also provides the natural functional boost they are in need of.”

About Positive Energy Beverages

POSITIVE ENERGY began with a simple idea from our founder, Mike Cancelleri, who was in need of a great tasting, healthy boost of energy to start his day. This busy father and husband did not like the taste of coffee and was discouraged by the current energy drinks being offered. He thought that there has to be a better tasting, healthier way to get the boost that is needed to lead an active day. POSITIVE ENERGY was born to solve this problem and was cultivated as a healthy alternative to the current synthetic-based energy drinks in the market. At POSITIVE ENERGY, we provide organic energy intended to be a force for good, providing the vitality to lead active and healthy lifestyles.