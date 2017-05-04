Positive Energy Launches at Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, and Nob Hill Foods

ORANGE COUNTY, CA (May 4, 2017) – Positive Energy Beverages, a leading producer of organic energy drinks under the brand name Positive Energy is excited to announce their arrival at Raley’s Supermarkets across their entire family of stores including Raley’s, Bel Air Markets and Nob Hill Foods. The launch includes Positive Energy’s entire line of 12oz. lightly carbonated sleek cans with the amazing flavors of Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Mango Lemonade, and Pomegranate Blueberry. Each flavor is a blend of 150mg of organic caffeine from green coffee beans and organic juices.

All of the beverages are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, and Certified Vegan. They do not contain any artificial flavors, artificial colors, preservatives or exotic stimulants. The functional beverages are a low-calorie option at only 40 calories and a low-sugar option at only 9g of sugar per 12oz. can.

“Launching at Raley’s Family of Fine Stores is really special for Positive Energy and it continues to supply evidence that our offering has a unique place in the market,” said Founder and CEO Mike Cancelleri. “Positive Energy appeals to health conscious consumers who need a great-tasting, low calorie, and low sugar beverage which also provides the functional boost they are in need of.”

About Positive Energy Beverages

Positive Energy began with a simple idea from our founder, Mike Cancelleri, who was in need of a great tasting, healthy boost of energy to start his day. This busy father and husband did not like the taste of coffee and was discouraged by the current energy drinks being offered. He thought that there has to be a better tasting, healthier way to get the boost that is needed to lead an active day. Positive Energy was born to solve this problem and was cultivated as a healthy alternative to the current synthetic-based energy drinks in the market. At Positive Energy, we provide organic energy intended to be a force for good, providing the vitality to lead active and healthy lifestyles. #IamPositiveEnergy