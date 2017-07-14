ROAR Beverages​ Launches Kids Line Featuring Marvel Superheroes

Huntington, NY (July 11, 2017) – ROAR Beverages, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) today announced the launch of ROAR KIDS a new line of water-based beverages naturally flavored, aimed at kids, teenagers and fans featuring Marvel Super Heroes. Heading to grocery stores and retail locations nationwide, the new ROAR KIDS line is perfect for families looking for a healthier beverage option and is positioned to benefit the fast-growing kid’s food and beverage market. The low-calorie KIDS line of water-based beverages will feature Marvel characters on each of the flavors including; Spider-Man (Fruit Punch), Captain America (Grape) and Iron Man (Apple).

“I feel I am still a kid at heart and to have the opportunity to brand our new offering with the iconic Super Heroes that influenced a generation’s youth is an absolute thrill. ROAR KIDS will no doubt stand out and promote a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Roly Nesi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ROAR Beverages. “Our vision with ROAR Kids is to provide an authentic, healthier and great tasting beverage, one kids love and parents can trust. The goal with all of our beverages is for the ROAR brand of products to evolve with you, your family and your lifestyle.”

“Marvel characters are seen by kids and fans as role models who represent what it means to be your best. Celebrating these Super Heroes and their aspirational attributes as part of the ROAR Kids collection of better-for-you beverages is a natural extension,” states Paul Gitter, Senior Vice President, Marvel Licensing.

This is no ordinary line of drinks, ROAR KIDS’ mission is to inspire a healthier lifestyle for today’s youth providing a delicious taste with fewer calories (20 calories per 12 fluid oz. serving) and less sugar (2 grams per 12 fluid oz. serving) than the nation’s leading competitors with NO added sugar, NO artificial sweeteners, NO artificial flavors, NO preservatives and NO dyes. ROAR KIDS flavors are 100% gluten free and NON-GMO providing clean hydration for the next generation to keep up with their active lifestyles.

ROAR Kids are available in single 12 fluid oz. wide mouth bottles at retail locations nationwide with a suggested retail price of $1.49 and will be supported through a breath of marketing efforts including retail promotions, digital and social integrations, public relations and event partnerships. To learn more about ROAR KIDS go to www.ROARKIDS.co.

About ROAR Beverages

ROAR Beverages represents new breed of electrolyte infused hydration beverages. Founded in 2013 in Huntington, New York, ROAR is a bold, healthy, alternative to the sugary, artificial, traditional isotonic beverages available today. ROAR Beverages are rooted in the principle of clean hydration that featured delicious, unique flavor combinations and packaging that embraces our consumers’ individuality and aligns with their values, effectively communicating ROAR’s commitment behind the product, processing and packaging choices. Our product lines include: ROAR, USDA Organic certified ROAR Organic Electrolyte Infusions and ROAR KIDS featuring Marvel’s classic characters Spider-Man, Adventures Captain America and Ironman. ROAR Beverages are sold at retail locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Costa Rica, Brazil and Philippines. For more information visit us at http://www.drinkroar.com and www.roar-organic.com.

About Marvel Entertainment, LLC

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy-five years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information, visit marvel.com. ©2017