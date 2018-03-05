BodyArmor Partners with Team Penske

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Team Penske announced today that BODYARMOR Sports Drink will be featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 12 Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, July 7. This marks the first-ever race team partnership for BODYARMOR, which began working with Blaney last season.

BODYARMOR Sports Drink will also be an associate sponsor on the No. 12 Ford Fusion for four additional Cup Series races during the 2018 season, beginning with the event at Kansas Speedway on May 12.

“We are excited to have BODYARMOR join Team Penske and bring a new brand with a lot of energy and vision to our organization,” said Roger Penske. “As we have grown our NASCAR Cup Series program to three full-time entries in 2018 we look forward to new opportunities with Ryan and new partners like BODYARMOR.”

In addition to its sponsorship with Team Penske, BODYARMOR Sports Drink has also launched its “BODYARMOR Heroes” promotion. Consumers across the country will be able to honor a military hero of their choosing by posting to social media using the #BODYARMORHeroes hashtag with a photo and short description of their hero through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The winner will have his or her hero’s image and likeness featured on Blaney’s No.12 BODYARMOR Ford Fusion for the July 7 race in Daytona. The military hero will also get the opportunity to attend the race and meet Blaney.

“BODYARMOR is thrilled to be partnering with Team Penske this year – and extremely proud to be launching the BODYARMOR heroes program which will honor our country’s real-life military heroes by working with them on our race activation,” said Michael Fedele. “BODYARMOR Sports Drink is a go-to option for anyone in need of superior hydration and we are excited to be hydrating Ryan and his team on and off the track again this year.”

BODYARMOR Sports Drink, the better-for-you hydration option with natural flavors and sweeteners, and potassium-packed electrolytes, first joined forces with Blaney last year when the brand partnered with the Team Penske driver before the start of the 2017 season.

“It’s great to build on the relationship with BODYARMOR and have them as part of the development of the No. 12 Ford team,” said Blaney. “BODYARMOR has partnered with some great athletes in many different sports and we look forward to adding to that legacy and increasing the presence of their brand through our team in NASCAR.”

At just 24 years old, Blaney is a key pillar of NASCAR’s youth movement. Last season, he captured his first Cup Series pole at Kansas Speedway and his first Cup Series win at Pocono Raceway and earned a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs for the first time in his young career. Already in 2018, Blaney has shined – earning a victory in one of the Duels at Daytona and leading a race-high 118 laps in the season-opening Daytona 500. Blaney currently sits second in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings.

BODYARMOR is the fastest growing sports drink in its category. The consumer demand for a better-for-you sports drink has made BODYARMOR the number three sports drink in the U.S. Along with Blaney, BODYARMOR has amassed a superstar roster of professional athletes who are also investors in the company, including James Harden, Mike Trout, Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Luck and Dustin Johnson, among others. Kobe Bryant is the number three shareholder in BODYARMOR.

The 2018 season continues this weekend with the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 4.

About BODYARMOR Sports Drink

BODYARMOR is a premium, sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins and is low in sodium and high in potassium. BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. In 2013, Kobe Bryant joined the BODYARMOR team as the number three shareholder in the company. In 2017, BODYARMOR launched BODYARMOR LYTE, which has all the same nutrients as BODYARMOR Sports Drink but is naturally sweetened and has only 20 calories per serving; and in 2018, BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium sport water designed by athletes, for athletes with a performance pH 8+ and electrolytes for sport, became available.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 470 major race wins, over 540 pole positions and 32 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 52-year history, the team has also earned 16 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. For 2018, Team Penske will compete in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.