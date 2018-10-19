Community Coffee Company Launches New Iced Latte Coffee Drinks

Baton Rouge, LA, October 2018 — Community Coffee Company, the largest family-owned and operated retail coffee brand in the United States, is pleased to announce the launch of its new ready-to-drink Iced Latte line.

Crafted with Community’s Signature Blend Dark Roast coffee and sweetened with pure cane sugar, this delicious line of iced lattes offers a treat perfect for any time of day. Available in Mocha and Vanilla, Community Iced Lattes are made with real, natural ingredients including pure cane sugar and contain zero artificial flavors or coloring. Plus, unlike most iced latte drinks, Community Iced Lattes contain only 230 calories per bottle.

“We’re excited to give consumers a quality iced latte option that delivers on taste, texture and ingredients,” says David Belanger, President and CEO of Community Coffee Company. “Community Iced Lattes are coffee-forward with limited calories providing a flavorful, creamy and convenient ready-to-drink beverage.”

Like all Community coffee products, these tasty coffee drinks are made with 100% select Arabica coffee beans. Community Iced Lattes can be purchased in 13.7 ounce premium recyclable glass bottles. Each iced latte is comparable in caffeine content to a cup of coffee and offers a coffee-forward taste.

Community Iced Lattes can be found in retailers throughout the southeast including Winn-Dixie, Rouses, Market Basket and at local convenience stores across Louisiana and Arkansas. Look for the distribution to continue to expand over the next few months. To learn more and to purchase online, please visit CommunityCoffee.com.

About Community Coffee Company

Now in its 99th year, Community Coffee Company houses the largest family-owned and operated retail coffee brand in America and is approaching its Centennial Celebration, which will mark 100 years of stories. Four generations of the Saurage family have operated the company since its inception. Founded in 1919, Community Coffee Company is an importer, roaster and distributor of the highest-quality premium coffees and teas, using only 100% Arabica coffee beans.