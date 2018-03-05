Detoxwater Launches Cryptokiwi Flavor

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Detoxwater, the premier aloe-infused water brand has officially launched its sixth SKU, Cryptokiwi. The newest flavor was inspired by Denver Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee – a longtime supporter, ambassador, and investor of the brand – whose favorite flavor is kiwi. Cryptokiwi gets its name from the carefully-formulated kiwi flavor (with a hint of cucumber) and from the rise of cryptocurrency, a compelling trend followed closely by the Detoxwater team and Plumlee alike. Cryptokiwi will debut at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA on March 8th-11th.

Directly following the flavor’s unveiling at the Natural Products Expo West, Detoxwater will host a launch party at elite West Hollywood fitness center Rise Nation on Monday, March 12th. Influencers and media members will take part in one of Rise Nation’s famed classes, followed by a rooftop happy hour and a visit from Plumlee. The launch weekend will extend its reach to those outside of Southern California as well, via various social media activations including a giveaway of L.A. Lakers tickets and a meet and greet with Plumlee, along with fun Cryptokiwi merchandise and more.

“I’m obsessed with Detoxwater,” said Plumlee. “There’s just nothing else out there that tastes so good and has all health benefits of aloe, especially the anti-inflammatory properties that help me on and off the court. I’m thrilled to be part of the creation of their newest flavor and to help promote it at the launch party.”

Cryptokiwi’s debut will kick off an exciting 2018 for the brand, which has more than doubled its sales in the past year. Additionally, the brand’s distribution footprint has expanded over 300% and now includes prominent retailers such as Kroger, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Wegmans, H-E-B, ShopRite and Tops, among many others. The new flavor will be available nationwide starting April 1st, 2018. Cryptokiwi will also join the product offerings on the newly-revamped Detoxwater website, which is exploring accepting Litecoin and Bitcoin as a form of payment later this spring. Detoxwater will continue the celebration of Cryptokiwi with a spring marketing campaign including: events, digital, print, and street activations in key markets such as Los Angeles, New York City and Boston.

Founded in 2015 by Kenneth Park, Detoxwater sources the highest-grade aloe vera ingredients available as part of their pledge to bring consumers the healthiest, best-tasting aloe-infused water they can.

“I’m beyond excited to finally be able to share Cryptokiwi with our consumers who have been instrumental in our enormous growth in the last year and eagerly awaiting a line extension” Park commented. “With Mason on board as a partner to help promote the flavor and tying it to cryptocurrency, we feel extremely well-positioned to make a splash and resonate with our loyal fans and reach new ones.”

About Detoxwater

Detoxwater is a ready-to-drink beverage made with vitamins, electrolytes, and the highest quality aloe vera. Founded by Kenneth Park in 2015, Detoxwater is committed to promoting wellness from the inside out. With only 30 calories per bottle, Detoxwater delivers the clinically proven benefits of pure aloe juice – an ingredient known to support immune function, healthy digestion, nutrient absorption and improved skin elasticity. Certified USDA Organic, OU Kosher, vegan, and gluten-free, Detoxwater is available nationwide in six delicious flavors: Original (Lychee & White Grape), Mangaloe, Piñamint, Appleberry, Peachberry, and Cryptokiwi.

About Mason Plumlee

Mason Plumlee of the Denver Nuggets is one of the most respected and accomplished young players in the NBA. A first-round draft pick in 2013, he has averaged nearly 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists as an NBA starter and has emerged as a dynamic playmaker and one of the league’s most versatile forwards. He has also established a strong reputation off the court as an investor, entrepreneur and writer. He recently launched his own website, masonplumlee.com, which features Mason’s personal blog and a new video series, Founder Fridays, that spotlights young entrepreneurs and founders. Mason is a former NBA All-Rookie first team selection and gold-medal winner for the US Men’s National Team at the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

About Rise Nation

Rise Nation is a unique group studio fitness experience that offers a true full body 30-minute workout primarily focused on the instinctual movement of climbing. The VersaClimber is the exclusive tool used because it has the lowest risk of injury and promotes proper posture and overall healthy movement of the bones and joints. The VersaClimber utilizes all major muscle groups at once and is virtually impossible to coast on. Celebrity fans of the studio include; Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel, Emma Stone, Minka Kelly, Ashlee Greene, Lily Aldridge, Irina Shayk, Hilary Duff and many others. Rise Nation was developed by celebrity trainer Jason Walsh who holds a B.A in Exercise & Sports Science with an emphasis in nutrition, physiology and from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. With an extensive background in athletic conditioning Jason is now Hollywood’s go-to trainer to bulk up action stars for blockbuster roles.