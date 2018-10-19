Doctor D’s Founders Announce 4,000 Mile ‘Guts to Glory Tour’

Louisville, Colo. – The creators of a sensational tasting sparkling probiotic drink are on a month-long, 4,000-mile-journey to promote wellness, collect food for the hungry, and share “guts to glory stories” from everyday heroes across America.

Susan and Stuart Dimson, founders of Doctor D’s Sparkling Probiotic – a gut enhancing beverage infused with ginger lemon, Mandarin orange and other mouth-watering flavors – have hit the road to spread messages of health, wellness and charity.

They call the journey a “Guts to Glory Tour.”

“This is a personal mission for us,” said Susan Dimson. “It’s not just about the health benefits of Doctor D’s Sparkling Probiotic; it’s about making sure our fellow Americans have enough to eat.”

The cross-country road trip will take the Dimsons from The Rocky Mountains to the beaches of southeast Florida. Along the way, the health-conscience couple will encourage everyone they meet to eat healthy and donate to local food banks.

“When we started this company, we knew part of the mission was to give back,” Susan Dimson said. “There are a lot of hungry people in America. We think the best way to help is to make sure people have enough to eat. We are not just building a health-based company, but building a charitable community.”

Dimson added that the road trip will highlight the importance of charities like Feeding America and local Community Food Share organizations.”

The Dimsons will blog and create YouTube videos about their 4,000-mile-road trip. They will also share “guts to glory stories” from those who bested challenges.

“Years ago, my husband and I lived in a teepee, now we are crossing the country in a van to promote our brand and the cause of feeding those in need,” Dimson said. “I love being involved in a mission for good.”

Doctor D’s Sparkling Probiotic began in 2014 when Stuart Dimson created his first healthy drink at home. The brand is now sold in 2,000 outlets including Whole Foods, Sprouts, King Soopers, and Publix.

Doctor D’s currently comes in six flavors: Crisp Apple, Lively Lemon, Ginger Lemon, Mandarin Orange, Tart Cherry, and Concord Grape. Unlike most kombucha-styled health beverages, Doctor D’s Sparkling Probiotic drinks are made from organic juices, which create a mild-almost soda-like flavor.

About Doctor D’s

Doctor D’s Sparkling Probiotic is a delicious, live-fermented drink loaded with probiotics, enzymes, amino acids, vitamins and minerals.

If you would like more information about the couple’s cross-country charity drive, call Susan Dimson at 303-775-0064, or email her at susan@doctordslive.com, or check out their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8gyKJl8Z3k&feature=youtu.be

For more information about Doctor D’s Sparkling Probiotic see the company website at: Doctordslive.com.