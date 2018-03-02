Download BevNET’s Natural Products Expo West 2018 Show Planner

Next week natural and organic product companies and manufacturers from around the world will convene at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. for Natural Products Expo West 2018. The annual event, produced by New Hope Network, is one of the largest and most important exhibitions for the natural and organic industry and an epicenter for new innovations, brands and products.

To help you navigate the over 330 beverage-related exhibitors at this year’s event, we’ve produced a printable Expo West 2018 Show Planner, which lists companies both alphabetically and by booth number.

Natural Products Expo West 2018

When: Education and Events — March 7-11, 2018

Trade Show — March 8-10, 2018 (Anaheim Convention Center North Halls); March 9-11, 2018 (Anaheim Convention Center Main Halls)

Where: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim Hilton and Anaheim Marriott, Anaheim, Calif.

Who: More than 330 different beverage brands and approximately 80,000 attendees, including brokers, distributors, importers, exporters and retailers.

Why: Product demonstrations and samples, educational seminars, workshops, and special events.

Anaheim Convention Center North Hall – Hot Products

Thursday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Friday/Saturday: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Halls A-E at Anaheim Convention Center

(includes Engredea)

Friday/Saturday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Level 300, Arena, Arena Lobby

*open early

Friday/Saturday: 9:30am – 6:00pm

Sunday: 9:30am – 4:00pm

North Halls at Convention Center

(accessible via Skybridge)

Thursday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Friday/Saturday: 9:00am – 6:00pm(not open Sunday)

