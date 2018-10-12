GacLife Launches Health and Beauty Wellness Water

GacLife, the first gac superfruit-infused beverage brand, announced the world’s first line of gac-based wellness products that help promote skin and vision care. The beverage brand infused the world’s first line of health and beauty water with a new superfruit, gac. The gac fruit is a vibrantly-colored, rare superfruit found only in indigenous Southeast Asian regions. It is known as the most powerful fruit in the world because of its high concentration of antioxidant carotenoids, vitamins, omega-3, -6, -9 fatty acids and other nutrients. Supported by extensive scientific research and packed with 90 different healing compounds, Gac is an all-natural drinkable health and beauty boost.

“GacLife was created in direct response to severe skin irritants and eye troubles we experience daily due to digital burnout,” said GacLife Founder, Yin Zou. “With the high nutrient potency of the rare superfruit gac, GacLife is promoting the concept of natural preventative beauty by creating functional wellness water to share with the world – GacLife is like a fountain of youth in your water bottle.”

Creating a drinkable skincare beverage using the high concentration of vitamins and nutrients in the wonder fruit, the gac-based product contains age-defying antioxidants including: 70x higher lycopene than tomatoes, 75x higher vitamin A than leafy greens, 10x higher beta-carotene than carrots, 4x higher vitamin E than avocados, vitamin C, polyphenols, and flavonoids.

Carotenoids act as antioxidants within the body, protecting against cellular damage, the effects of aging, vision impairment, and even some chronic diseases. When coupled with vitamins A, E, and C, such as those found in gac, carotenoids can help protect the collagen protein that strengthens the skin. One 12 oz. can of GacLife flavored water includes 20mg of carotenoids, which is equal to consuming in combined total: 1 regular size head of cabbage, 5 large tomatoes, 15 large carrots, 30 bunches of spinach.

GacLife is available in six flavors: lemon, pineapple, peach, sparkling mango, sparkling lemon, and sparkling passion fruit. Each flavor comes in a six-pack of 12oz recyclable aluminum that is shelf-stable and offers an easy, on-the-go solution. Per can, GacLife has the lowest amount of sugar (2 gm), the highest amount of antioxidant carotenoids (20 mg), and the lowest calorie count (15 cals) compared to other mainstream sport and wellness beverage products. GacLife is available for online for $24.00 per six-pack case ($4 per can) including shipping.

To order Gac today, please visit www.gaclife.com. To join the conversation, use #drinkgac and follow Gaclife on Instagram @drinkgaclife.