Gallery: October’s New Product Launches

With the major trade shows of the year behind us, October’s new product launches saw emerging brands announce line extensions while new companies debuted innovative and on-trend products such as meal replacements and cannabidiol (CBD) infused drinks.

Community Coffee Community Coffee Known primarily for its bean business, Community Coffee has launched a ready-to-drink line of iced lattes, brewed with the company’s Signature Blend Dark Roast coffee. The two SKU line includes Mocha and Vanilla varieties and contain 230 calories per 13.7 oz. bottle. Juice Press Juice Press Juice Press has partnered with sneaker and clothing brand Adidas to release a line of kombuchas, shots and smoothies. The new products include Acai Strawberry Kombucha, Ginger Maca Energy Smoothie, Strawberry Pomegranate Recharge Smoothie, Guayusa Cacao Energy Shot, Guayusa Beet Power Shot, and Matcha Avocado Focus Shot. K+ K+ Organic sports drink brand K+ has launched a new 10 oz. line to accompany its existing 16.9 oz. products. The line features smaller serving sizes for the company’s Fruit Punch, Lemonade, Lime, and Orange flavors. MatchaBar MatchaBar MatchaBar has released a Lemonade Matcha variety made with ceremonial grade matcha, fresh ginger, and mint lemonade. The new flavor contains 80mg of caffeine and is available in Whole Foods Market stores across the country. Mooala Mooala Dairy alternative brand Mooala has launched Strawberry Bananamilk. This new addition to its line of banana milks is available in select Whole Foods and Albertsons-Safeway stores in 1.4 L packages. Nutpods Nutpods Plant-based coffee creamer brand Nutpods has launched two new season flavors -- Peppermint Mocha and Dark Chocolate Orange. The limited winter varieties join the company’s existing Pumpkin Spice seasonal. Recess Recess Recess is a new brand of CBD-infused sparkling waters. Each 12 oz. can contains 10 mg of CBD and adaptogens including schisandra, ginseng, and l-theanine. The line includes Blackberry Chai, Peach Ginger, and Pom Hibiscus flavors. Saturo Saturo Austrian meal replacement brand Saturo has launched its ready-to-drink line in the U.S. Each 330 mL Tetra Pak contains 330 calories. Positioning itself as a competitor to Soylent, the U.S. line includes Chocolate and Vanilla varieties. Soylent Soylent Meal replacement brand Soylent has launched 4-count multipacks of its 11 oz. Tetra Pak line in Walmart and Target stores. The packs will come in Cacao and Cafe Vanilla varieties. Wandering Bear Wandering Bear Following its black and mocha flavors, Wandering Bear has launched a ready-to-drink Vanilla with a Splash of Coconut Milk variety for its cold brew coffee line.