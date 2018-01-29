Hoist Becomes the Official Hydration Supplier of JD Motorsports

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Hoist, a perfectly isotonic premium hydration beverage, will now be the official hydration supplier of JD Motorsports with Gary Keller for the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Fans are welcome to stop by the JDM haulers at any race to try a Dragonfruit, Orange, Strawberry Lemonade, or the newly-released Watermelon hoist. Hoist will also be on board all of the JDM Chevrolet Camaros as an associate sponsor for the entire season.

“I have a lot of respect for the owners of hoist, and I’m very excited to introduce them into NASCAR,” said Johnny Davis, Owner of JD Motorsports. “They make incredible products and have put in a lot of work starting their beverage company from scratch. The guys on the road crews and pit crews are very excited to have hoist this year at the track, and I think this partnership is going to be a perfect fit.”

“We are thrilled to partner with JD Motorsports this season. The inside of the cars can reach upwards of 130 degrees, so it’s imperative for the drivers and crews to stay hydrated for optimal performance and safety,” said Kelly Heekin, President of hoist. “Because of hoist’s Perfectly Isotonic formula, it just makes sense to offer these drivers the immediate hydration of hoist.”

You can find hoist at a store near you using hoist’s store locator. For more information, visit www.drinkhoist.com.

About hoist

Founded in 2009, hoist was developed to fill a void in the adult hydration marketplace by bringing Oral Electrolyte Formulas out from beyond the infant aisle. Hoist’s formula is Perfectly Isotonic, meaning the formula’s density matches that of the human bloodstream and thus has the ability to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream, hydrating the body immediately. Without any added colors, high fructose corn syrup, dyes or artificial sweeteners, hoist offers consumers a way to hydrate faster while consuming less calories and less volume. Hoist is currently available at 10,000 store locations across the country. For more information, visit www.drinkhoist.com. You can also find hoist on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About JD Motorsports

JD Motorsports is a multi-car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the No. 01 Team, the No. 4 Team, and the No. 0 Team. JDM’s on track performance has steadily improved over the years, and the team is now the #1 non-Cup Series affiliated team in the Xfinity Series.Team owner, Johnny Davis, is determined to build race teams with character that will paint a professional image, offer cost-effective advertising and marketing programs to sponsors, and provide exciting entertainment to our fans, all while keeping in mind our ultimate goal: “Winning while Enjoying the Sport”.