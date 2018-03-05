Hoist Expands Distribution in Texas

CINCINNATI — Everything really is bigger in Texas, hoist’s distribution plan and Texans’ love of hoist included. Given the hot and humid climate throughout much of the year, hydration is almost always top of mind in the Lone Star State. It’s no wonder Texans are thirsty for hoist, a rapid hydration beverage now available in five flavors.

Since expanding nationwide, Texas has traditionally been one of hoist’s best markets, and that trend isn’t going away anytime soon. This spring, Texans will see hoist on the shelves of regional chains Buc-ee’s, Albertsons, Tom Thumb and Randall’s. Hoist currently is sold at QuikTrip, RaceTac, StarStop, Stripes, Sunoco and CVS throughout Texas with wholesale distribution via McLane and Grocers Supply.

“Texas continues to top our list of best performing markets,” said Rachel Trotta, Director of Business Development at hoist. “The climate certainly helps, as does the active lifestyle those in the south are lucky enough to enjoy just about year-round. Texans have been early adopters of the oral electrolyte solutions beverages, and our research indicates continual growth as our distribution continues to expand.”

Multiple hoist branded Jeeps and Sprinter Vans, full-time marketing and merchandisers in Dallas and San Antonio, and Brand Ambassador teams traveling the state have quickly and drastically increased fans’ love for hoist. The rapid hydration company has also sponsored and attended various active lifestyle events in Texas, including the Street 2 Feet 5K in Houston, H-E-B Alamo Run Fest, Color Me Run 5K in Frisco, Best of D event in Dallas, Strut your Mutt with the SPCA of Texas, events with the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association and more. As brand awareness continues to grow, so do hoist sales.

Whether you’re in Texas or not, you can find hoist at a store near you using hoist’s store locator. Flavors include Dragonfruit, Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, Orange and Lemon Lime. For more information, visit www.drinkhoist.com.

About Hoist

Founded in 2009, hoist was developed to fill a void in the adult hydration marketplace. Hoist’s formula is perfectly isotonic, meaning the formula’s density matches that of the human bloodstream and thus has the ability to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream, hydrating the body immediately. Without any added colors, high fructose corn syrup, dyes or artificial sweeteners, hoist offers consumers a way to hydrate faster while consuming less calories and less volume. Hoist is currently available at 10,000 store locations across the country. For more information, visit www.drinkhoist.com. You can also find hoist on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.