Hoist to Unveil Sleek New Packaging at NACS

CINCINNATI (Sept. 27, 2018) – Smart, quick-to-the-point packaging can make all the difference when today’s busy consumers are scanning the beverage aisle for their next drink purchase. After reviewing consumer feedback, Hoist, a hydration beverage company based in Cincinnati, will be launching a sleek new look for 2019 sets.

“We’re very excited to unveil our new look,” said Ben Schmidt, Vice President of Hoist. “We love to interact with consumers and are always working behind the scenes here to ensure they’re getting the absolute best experience with Hoist. It’s beyond apparent that our core consumer appreciates the science that differentiates Hoist from all others within the hydration space, and we felt we needed to do a better job at bringing the scientific components to life within our new label. We are confident that our new packaging does just that.”

Hoist will be revealing its new look for each of its four flavors at industry trade show NACS, which begins Oct. 7. Hoist will be at booth #1875. Trade show attendees are encouraged to stop by for Hoist samples.

“The Hoist rebrand brings to life the science behind rapid hydration and superior product performance,” said Stephanie Wright, owner and managing director at BrandFuel Company, the agency behind the packaging redesign. “Uplifting by design and scientifically developed to perform, the eye-catching redesign elevates the meaningful role hydration plays in active, hard-working consumers’ lives all while delighting with a range of appealing flavors. For those dedicated to living well, Hoist delivers the proper balance of effective ingredients, so they can achieve their personal best.”

In addition to the new packaging, Hoist continues its mission to use natural ingredients. The beverage, which already doesn’t have any added colors, high fructose corn syrup, dyes or artificial sweeteners, will now include pure cane sugar instead of crystalline fructose. Another recent change includes removing preservatives from its product, which means Hoist will now come in hot-filled bottles.

Boasting its new look and revised recipe, Hoist will hit the shelves of 4,500+ CVS stores nationwide beginning Dec. 30 as part of the retailer’s New Year’s program. Hoist’s one-of-a-kind formula is perfectly isotonic, meaning it’s absorbed directly into the human bloodstream to hydrate the body immediately. It’s the perfect solution for consumers looking to stay healthy and hydrated no matter what stage of life they’re in.

You can find Hoist near you using Hoist’s store locator. Flavors include Dragonfruit, Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade and Orange. For more information, visit www.drinkhoist.com.

About Hoist

Founded in 2009, Hoist was developed to fill a void in the hydration marketplace. Hoist’s formula is perfectly isotonic, meaning the formula’s density matches that of the human bloodstream and thus has the ability to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream, hydrating the body immediately. Without any added colors, high fructose corn syrup, dyes, artificial sweeteners or preservatives, Hoist offers consumers a way to hydrate faster while consuming less calories and less volume. Hoist is currently available at 10,000 store locations across the country. For more information, visit www.drinkhoist.com. You can also find Hoist on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.