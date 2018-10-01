Humblemaker Coffee Expands Nationally With Sprouts

Humblemaker Coffee Co., an independent California craft coffee company specializing in small-batch beverages, announces today their premium organic,ready-to-drink cold brew shot will be available at all Sprouts Market’s nationwide. A brand founded on quality, community and social responsibility, Humblemaker donates 10 percent of its annual profits to organizations dedicated to enriching the lives of children with autism.

Humblemaker’s Boometowne blend is an organic, ready-to-drink triple strength 2 oz. shot that offers natural energy with zero preservatives. It will now be available exclusively in all Sprouts locations nationwide in 17 states from coast to coast.

Sprouts specializes in fresh, natural and organic products in a small-box grocery retail format. The chain operates more than 300 stores in 17 states from coast to coast. Earlier this year, the company said it aims to open 13 new stores in nine states during the third quarter, with plans to expand its store footprint to 19 states by the year’s end.

“Currently Sprouts is one of the most progressive and fastest growing retailers in the US so we are very honored they have partnered with us to launch one of our products,” said Chris Smith,Co-Founder of Humblemaker Coffee Co.

The Humblemaker line of cold brew shots come in five fresh ready-to-drink flavors that will be available later this year along with the Little Victory, their flagship, premium quality cold brewed coffee with notes of dark cocoa, toasted malt and California blueberry. The brand is one of a crop of emerging independents operating in the fast-growing ready-to-drink coffee market, which Research & Markets estimates will be a $2.3 billion industry by 2020.

About Humblemaker Coffee Co.

Co-Founded in 2016 by Bryan Marseilles and Chris Smith, Humblemaker Coffee Co. is an independent California craft coffee company producing premium-quality, small-batch cold brew.The brand dedicates 10 percent of its annual profits to enriching the lives of children living with autism – providing unique opportunities for them to explore new, therapeutic life experiences through surfing, music and the great outdoors. Based in Costa Mesa, Calif., Humblemaker Coffee Co. is a member of 1% for the Planet. They are committed to using ethically sourced, organic ingredients while using processes and packaging with minimal environmental impact. For more information, visit www.humblemaker.coffee or follow them on Instagram at@humblemaker.coffee.

“We’re driven by a passion for quiet craftsmanship and a vision to create a vibrant community around the things we love,” Marseilles said. “As the father of two boys on the autism spectrum, I knew I wanted to create a company that gives back. By donating a portion of our profits to organizations that offer support to kids living with autism, we hope to provide them with unique opportunities and life experiences inspired by our personal passions: surfing, music and the great outdoors.”

Humblemaker Coffee Co. is the official coffee sponsor of A Walk on Water, a registered 501(c)3 that provides water therapy to special needs children through surf instruction.Passionate about the sport and its therapeutic benefits, the Humblemaker founders will support A Walk on Water in producing events that provide athletes and their families opportunities for relaxation, lifestyle coaching and overall wellness.