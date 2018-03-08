KonaRed Debuts Vanilla Cold Brew Multi-Serve Box

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — KonaRed, maker of premium Hawaiian coffee products, will debut its Hawaiian Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee Multi-Serve Box at booth #795 at Natural Products Expo West 2018. Featuring the brand’s award-winning Hawaiian Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee, the tap-style box contains a three-liter bag of deliciously smooth cold brew that fits perfectly in any refrigerator. One of the fastest growing brands in the expanding cold brew coffee category, KonaRed’s announcement comes hot on the heels of its recent launch of 32-ounce multi-serve KonaRed Cold Brew Coffee bottles and a complete packaging makeover for its cold brew coffees inspired by its Hawaiian roots.

“Since we first launched cold brew the growth has been incredible, and we’ve been inundated with requests from shoppers for ready-to-drink options in all shapes and sizes,” said Kyle Redfield, CEO at KonaRed. “Our multi-serve box makes it easy to stock up on our Hawaiian Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee in bulk while experiencing a craft brew unlike any other. Our cold brew coffees are made with premium, all-natural ingredients like nutrient-rich Kona coffee fruit and beans that are sustainably grown on the Hawaiian Islands. It’s our way of giving our fans a hint of paradise with every sip, whether they’re pouring their morning cup or mixing up a cold brew cocktail.”

KonaRed Hawaiian Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee Multi-Serve Box features an easy-to-use pour spout with simple instructions. Like all KonaRed Cold Brew Coffee flavors, Hawaiian Vanilla is made with fresh ground Columbian and Kona coffee beans, as well as Kona coffee fruit, which are roasted and steeped in purified cold water for 16 hours. This process creates some of the best-tasting craft cold brew coffee on the planet, while producing an ultra-smooth, never bitter, coffee with half the acidity and twice the caffeine. Coffee lovers can also sip happy knowing that the brand’s Hawaiian Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee contains only 25 calories and five grams of sugar per serving, and is vegan, kosher and free of GMOs, gluten and dairy.

The value-oriented format is rolling out in select Costco stores now with a retail price of $12.99 per three-liter bag in a box, equivalent to 12.5 eight-ounce servings.

KonaRed’s portfolio of Hawaiian coffee products, including its Original Cold Brew Coffee Multi-Serve Box, are available at Safeway, Albertsons, Whole Foods Market, Publix, Costco, 7-Eleven, Smart & Final and more, as well as online at Amazon.com and www.KonaRed.com. For product and sales inquiries, contact sales@konared.com or (949) 682-4700.

About KonaRed

Grown on the Big Island of Hawaii in the Kona coffee belt, 2,400 miles from the nearest continent, KonaRed’s ultra-premium coffee begins with the finest beans; a direct result of the pristine growing conditions. A combination of the highest-quality volcanic soil, sun kissed mornings, pure rain water and afternoon shade creates the most exotically rich and robust coffee possible. On this remote island oasis, the brand’s farmers take pride in growing and harvesting what is widely regarded as some of the best coffee on Earth. Offering a variety of deliciously smooth ready-to-drink cold brew coffees, coffee beans, coffee fruit juice, coffee fruit extracts and coffee fruit nutritional supplements, all KonaRed products are made with all-natural and GMO-free ingredients, with several products containing gluten-free and vegan ingredients. For more information, please visit www.KonaRed.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.