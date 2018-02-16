Mtn Dew Kickstart Introduces Kevin Hart as the New Face of the Brand

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Mountain Dew today announced that actor, comedian and overall hardest-working-man-in-show-biz Kevin Hart will become the new face of Mtn Dew Kickstart. In this role, Kevin – one of the biggest NBA fans in the country – will bring one lucky DEW fan and a friend “Closer Than Courtside” at the NBA Playoffs, giving a boost in status to anyone who can show why they deserve to be his new “CourtSidekick” – a term Kevin coined himself. This is the first activation of a year long partnership between Kevin and Mtn Dew Kickstart that includes a 360-degree marketing campaign (TV, digital, social and experiential) and integration with Kevin’s latest comedy tour.

Mtn Dew Kickstart also today dropped the first installment of a new video series – “Courtside Do’s and Don’ts with Kevin Hart,” giving fans a humorous look at what it takes to kick it courtside with the megastar. Watch here.

At NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles, Kevin will begin the nationwide search for a new CourtSidekick, giving fans the chance to score ultimate access to the most coveted seats in sports: courtside at the NBA Playoffs.

“I’m literally the biggest NBA fan you will ever meet. In fact, you could say I’m the king of watching basketball – but I’m still looking for my CourtSidekick,” said Kevin. “I’m happy to be partnering with MtnDew Kickstart to kick off the CourtSidekick Contest and find the right person to help me take my NBA game-watching to the next level.”

Through March 19, fans can enter the #CourtSidekickContest by creating a social post showing Kevin and Mtn Dew Kickstart why they’re the perfect CourtSidekick and tagging #CourtSidekickContest on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. Once the contest closes, Kevin and Dew judges will review all entries and narrow the field to the top five finalists. Fans will then have a chance to vote to select the winner, who can also bring a friend, to kick it courtside with Kevin at this year’s NBA Playoffs. The contest winner will be announced on April 5.

“Kevin embodies the bold attitude, energy and spirit of Mtn Dew Kickstart, so he was a natural choice to be the face of the brand,” said Chauncey Hamlett, senior director of marketing, Mountain Dew. “We’re excited to be partnering with him, and can’t wait to give a lucky DEW fan the chance to be his CourtSidekick during the NBA Playoffs this year.”

NBA All-Star 2018 Los Angeles – Courtside Studios

Mtn Dew Kickstart will first introduce Kevin as a partner of the program when the brand brings fans Closer Than Courtside with a one-of-a-kind pop-up experience at NBA All-Star 2018. Dubbed Courtside Studios, Mtn Dew Kickstart will immerse fans into a show-stopping three level structure filled with hoops culture experiences, including:

Courtside Studio 1 – live stage show hosted by Kevin , who will serve as the MC (Master of Courtside), SafeWord’s host Terrence J and comedian King Bach – that features appearance sand one-on-one interviews like never before seen with Dew NBA athletes Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Dennis Smith Jr. Additional appearances by NBA players and legends Paul Pierce, Kevin Love, Sam Dekker, Andre Drummond, Donovan Mitchell, Brandon Ingram, Jamal Murray and Frank Ntilikina.

– live stage show hosted by Kevin , who will serve as the MC (Master of Courtside), SafeWord’s host Terrence J and comedian King Bach – that features appearance sand one-on-one interviews like never before seen with Dew NBA athletes Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Dennis Smith Jr. Additional appearances by NBA players and legends Paul Pierce, Kevin Love, Sam Dekker, Andre Drummond, Donovan Mitchell, Brandon Ingram, Jamal Murray and Frank Ntilikina. Music – Courtside Studios will feature sets from DJ Steph Floss and Mick and a surprise musical guest performance.

– Courtside Studios will feature sets from DJ Steph Floss and Mick and a surprise musical guest performance. Gear and Game – Fans can score exclusive streetwear giveaways curated by StockX throughout the weekend, or join a pickup game on the half court connected to the Studios.

At All-Star 2018, Mtn Dew Kickstart will also celebrate the brand’s first year as the title partner of the annual Rising Stars game – expanding the event into a year-long platform to give fans a look into the off the-court lives of the next generation of elite NBA players including Joel Embiid, Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Smith Jr. As part of the partnership, Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars will feature Kevin in attendance at this year’s game, and share fan-friendly content that connects the passion of DEW Nation and NBA fans with the next generation of up-and-coming NBA players.

New Mtn Dew Kickstart Flavors

Mtn Dew Kickstart is helping Dew Nation get their head in the game by introducing a new flavor that offers the bold taste of the original Mtn Dew flavor that they love, with an extra boost of caffeine. Mtn Dew Kickstart Original Dew brings the flavor of original Mtn Dew with a boost – containing 80 calories and 91mg of caffeine per 16 oz. can. Mtn Dew Kickstart Ultra Original Dew contains five calories, no added sugar and 91mg of caffeine per 16 oz can. Both flavors contain five percent juice and Vitamins Band C.

Visit MountainDew.com/Kickstart for product information and MountainDew.com/Courtside for information on Closer than Courtside and Dew’s schedule of events during NBA All Star 2018. Join the conversation at @mountaindew by using #CourtSidekickContest. Contest rules can be found here.

