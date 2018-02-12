Nuun to Hydrate Over 2 Million Athletes in 2018

SEATTLE — It’s not just a new year’s resolution, today more people than ever are embracing a healthy, active lifestyle. Workout gear has become a badge of honor and hydration for your Saturday morning group run or indoor cycling class has become more important than what you drink on Friday night. The priority has shifted from ‘where the hot clubs are’ to what gym offers the best workout. Nuun is evolving with the modern athlete, meeting them where they are inspired to sweat. The brand that was built on marathon and triathlon courses has continued to expand its support of athletes and will hydrate over 2 million participants in 2018 on course as well as in fitness studios and at festivals in North American and across the globe.

Nuun blazed a trail over 13 years ago challenging the status quo in the sports drink industry delivering a healthier, better performing, eco-friendly alternative. Savvy event directors took notice and began answering their participants’ request to serve Nuun on course. From their humble beginnings, Nuun has become a leading brand partnering to hydrate athletes at over 500 events globally. Events most recently choosing Nuun include Australia’s City2Surf, the largest fun run in the world, Bay to Breakers, Portland Shamrock Run, Statesman Capital 10,000, Surf City Marathon & Half Marathon as well as the yoga and music festival Wanderlust Whistler.

“Three factors really drive Nuun and their products: continued support of athletes, community engagement, and respect for our environment,” said Jack Murray, co-owner of High Five Events. “This directly aligns with what we do organizationally and why participants of the Austin Marathon, 3M Half Marathon, and Statesman Capital 10,000 love that Nuun is offered at our events.”

In addition, Nuun has deepened its commitment to meeting athletes where they choose to be active. Many are expanding from a single sport, to seek out new ways to work out that are physically challenging, and have the added benefit of social connection and community. The growth of specialty group fitness studios has fueled and supported this movement. Nuun will hydrate members of over 500 studios, clubs, and boxes in 2018. In addition to supporting local studios, national and regional partnerships include Flywheel Sports, Orange Theory Fitness, and Core Power Yoga.

“At Nuun our primary mission is to inspire everyone to move more,” said Kevin Rutherford Nuun, President and CEO. “The fitness, event and retail communities are on the front lines bringing this to life. We are so grateful for their continual positive change and allowing the Nuun team to share in this journey with them.”

About Nuun & Company

Nuun, based in Seattle, WA, makes a healthier sports drink that comes in tablet form so it is convenient to carry and add to water, and is better for the environment than ready to drink options. Nuun uses clean ingredients and works with leading sports nutritionists to deliver delicious, healthy hydration for exercise and for daily health. Founded in 2004, Nuun was the first to separate electrolyte replacement from carbohydrates, recognizing that for most workouts under 90 minutes, additional sugar or carbohydrate isn’t needed. Today, Nuun Electrolytes remains the #1 selling sport drink product in bike, run, outdoor specialty, and outdoor chain stores. Nuun’s mission is hydration that inspires more movement, and Nuun’s culture and mission have been recognized by Outside Magazine, who named Nuun as #46 in its 2017 ‘Best Places to Work’ list. To learn more, visit www.nuunlife.com or follow them on social media.