Ounce Water Expands Distribution in New York City

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Premium bottled water brand, OUNCE WATER, is expanding its distribution throughout New York City and the greater New York area as it announces distribution agreement with Preferred Beverage Distribution out of Brooklyn, NY.

Preferred Beverage Distribution maintains a roster of 5,000 accounts across Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island, as well as Westchester County. Lou Ferraro, Founder of Preferred Beverage, has more than 20 years of DSD beverage experiences in New York City as an owner/ operator at Big Geyser and a member of Senior Management at Exclusive Beverage.

“There’s a few key factors I look for when taking on a brand such as street appeal, desire of owners to grow the company and funding, and Ounce Water has it all and more. I am impressed by the way the brand has been organically growing over the past year,” said Lou Ferraro, Founder of Preferred Beverage Distribution. “My team saw the strong street demand first-hand right out of the gate. Based on what we are seeing, Ounce Water is poised to take a large position in New York City in the coming year,” added Ferraro.

Since launching in late 2016, OUNCE WATER has become a well-known emerging brand in the beverage industry as now available in over 500+ independent accounts.

“The demand for OUNCE WATER is spreading across the country and fast. Especially here on our home turf of New York City; we reached a critical point in growing and need a larger distributor to keep OUNCE on the shelves and in every corner of the greater New York City area,” said Theo Rossi, Ounce Water Founder. “This is just one of a few announcements we will be making in the coming weeks as our brand grows throughout the region and makes our way into the Midwest and Southeast United States,” added Rossi.

The brand has since become a central point in the conversation about health and hydration. With its proprietary, disruptive packaging, OUNCE WATER has been the requested water of choice for events such as New York Yankee’s CC Sabathia’s birthday party, Def Jam Recordings 2018 GRAMMY party, the Grungy Gentleman SS2018 Fashion Show, and much more. OUNCE WATER has secured the deal of being the exclusive bottled water of the Empire Outlets opening in 2018 in Staten Island, NY.

OUNCE WATER makes healthy habits easier. With a goal of consuming 80 ounces of water per day, OUNCE WATER does the math for you. Simply drink two OUNCE WATER 40oz bottles or four OUNCE WATER 20oz bottles of premium Natural Spring Water and you’ll reach your daily goal.

“I started drinking more water as a way to get healthier. I drink 120 ounces of water throughout the day, and it has contributed to my health and general fitness,” added Rossi.

OUNCE WATER premium natural spring bottled water is currently available in 20oz and 40oz bottles. Cases are sold in 20oz 24ct and 40oz 12ct, and is available for purchase

throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Suggested retail price is $1.99 for the 20oz bottle and $2.99 for the 40oz bottle. OUNCE WATER is also available nationwide for home or office delivery via Amazon with Amazon Prime.

Founded by actor and producer Theo Rossi, along with Meghan Rossi and Nicholas Carmona, with headquarters in New York City, OUNCE WATER is making healthy habits easier.

OUNCE WATER utilizes the brand management services of Cascadia Managing Brands, based in Ramsey, NJ, to assist with their sales and marketing efforts.

