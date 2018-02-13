Ounce Water Signs with Cascadia Managing Brands

NEW YORK — Ounce Water, a leading new premium bottled water company, announces partnership with Cascadia Managing Brands, the premier Brand Management and Consulting firm in the beverage industry. As Ounce Water experiences quick growth throughout New York City, New Jersey, and expansion throughout the East Coast region, the bottled water brand is partnering with Cascadia to guide the company through strategic growth points as it expands territories.

“It has been a tremendous experience for Ounce Water to go from a light bulb idea to a leading emerging brand within just a year’s time,” said Theo Rossi, Ounce Water Founder and CEO. “I created this bottled water company out of a personal need to make hydration much easier to track, and I am motivated to see that this is something we all need and are benefitting from.”

Cascadia Managing Brands offers deep expertise across all key functions and areas of the beverage industry. Cascadia Managing Brands has over 75 plus years of food and beverage experience including Evian, Snapple, PepsiCo, Nabisco, Nantucket Nectars, Carvel, Fresh Samantha (Odwalla), Naked Juice, The Switch, Clearly Canadian, Zico, Hint, RealBeanz and many more.

“I believe we are in the best hands with Cascadia, and it’s pretty incredible to see the moves we have already made together that are capitalizing on the growing demand for Ounce Water,” Rossi said.

Since launching in late 2016, Ounce Water has become a well-known emerging brand in the beverage industry as it opened and retained nearly 500 accounts in less than 4 months on its own prior to distribution. In 2017 Ounce Water was a finalist in the annual BevNET New Beverage Showdown held at BevNET Live Summer 2017. The brand has since become a central point in the conversation about health and hydration. With its stand out packaging, Ounce Water has been the requested water of choice for events such as New York Yankee’s CC Sabathia’s birthday party, Def Jam Recordings 2018 Grammy party, the Grungy Gentleman SS2018 Fashion Show, and much more. Ounce Water has secured the deal of being the exclusive bottled water of the Empire Outlets opening in 2018 in Staten Island, NY.

Ounce Water makes healthy habits easier. With a goal of consuming 80 ounces of water per day, Ounce Water does the math for you. Simply drink two Ounce Water 40oz bottles or four Ounce Water 20oz bottles of premium Natural Spring Water and you’ll reach your daily goal.

Ounce Water premium natural spring bottled water is currently available in 20oz and 40oz bottles. Cases are sold in 20oz 24ct and 40oz 12ct, and is available for purchase throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Suggested retail price is $1.99 for the 20oz bottle and $2.99 for the 40oz bottle. Ounce Water is also available nationwide for home or office delivery via Amazon with Amazon Prime.

About Ounce Water

Ounce Water is one of the fastest growing premium bottled water companies. Founded by actor and producer Theo Rossi, along with Meghan Rossi and Nicholas Carmona, with headquarters in New York City, Ounce Water is making healthy habits easier. With a goal of consuming 80 ounces of water per day, Ounce Water does the math for you. Simply drink two Ounce Water 40oz bottles or four Ounce Water 20oz bottles of premium Natural Spring Water and you’ll reach your daily goal. Ounce Water is naturally balanced and free from additives and chemical processing. Ounce Water owes its freshness to its pristine underground water source protected by Mother Nature for more than 600 million years. Ounce Water is available for in-store purchase in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and for home or office delivery across the United States via Amazon.com with Amazon Prime. http://GetOUNCED.com @getounced

About Cascadia Managing Brands:

Outsourced sales, marketing, new product development, operations, production and logistics. Ramsey, New Jersey based beverage firm Cascadia Managing Brands offers deep expertise across all key functions and areas of the beverage industry. We are directly responsible for strategies and programs that helped brands leaders become brand leaders.

Cascadia Managing Brands helps brands reach critical mass faster, cheaper, better, and smarter. From business plan development to the actual execution of the plan, from strict consulting advice to managing your sales or sales team, marketing and operational plan; Cascadia Managing Brands is the outsourced resource for large and small beverage companies alike. Cascadia Managing Brands has over 75 plus years of food and beverage experience including Evian, Snapple, PepsiCo, Nabisco, Nantucket Nectars, Carvel, Fresh Samantha (Odwalla), Naked Juice, The Switch, Clearly Canadian, Zico, Hint, RealBeanz and many more.

For more information about Cascadia Managing Brands please visit us at http://www.cascadiamanagingbrands.com. Please visit our Facebook Page at http://www.facebook.com/Cascadiamanagingbrands or our Twitter page at http://twitter.com/cascadiabrands.