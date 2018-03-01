Pervida Launches Two New Flavors

Beverage maker Pervida announces the addition of two new flavors to their pioneering, flagship product Pervida Immune Citrus. The great tasting, lightly carbonated lineup of health waters are category innovators in the functional beverage space.

Pervida Immune provides unique health benefits from its featured patented ingredients: pomegranate seed oil–a rich source of a unique fatty acid known as punicic acid. The health benefits of this scientifically proven proprietary formulations have been studied for over a decade and patents have been issued for gut and immune health. You can find the patent numbers listed clearly on each and every can of Pervida.

“Our concept of a functional beverage is actually quite simple,” says Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Pervida’s President and CEO. “We discover new proprietary nutritional ingredients that promote health and develop new products around those key ingredients. The resulting beverages not only taste great, but provide health benefits as well. For our flagship beverage, the beneficial nutritional ingredient is punicic acid found in pomegranate seed oil, which can boost the immune system and naturally enhances gut health.”

Two new Pervida flavors were officially unveiled at a Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council event last week and will be released in March of 2018: Berry Acai and Hawaiian Blue Ginger. Acai is a member of the superfood squad and Hawaiian Blue Ginger derives its name from the blue flower of the Hawaiian plant. These exciting new flavors perfectly complement the main ingredients of the beverage: beneficial anti-oxidants and vitamins specifically designed to enhance the health benefits of pomegranate extracts.

Pervida Immune Citrus was the first functional beverage released by Pervida in 2017 and enabled Pervida to assess price elasticity, set up regional distribution and navigate E-commerce pipelines. For 2018 this new product run with the additional two flavors will be the first step toward achieving nationwide Pervida sales.

In collaboration with Blue Ridge Beverage and other distributors across the U.S. such as Cascadia, Pervida is posed to disrupt a $15 billion beverage business by incorporating the concept of beverage as technology, which is supported by sound science and the next generation of proprietary, patented ingredients.